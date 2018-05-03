Saudis Rush Ahead In Blockchain Race

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 68.43 +0.50 +0.74%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.75 +0.39 +0.53%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.730 -0.024 -0.87%
Mars US 17 mins 68.09 +0.57 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
Urals 7 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.19 -1.16 -1.89%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.730 -0.024 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.13 +0.55 +0.79%
Murban 2 days 73.38 +0.50 +0.69%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.41 -1.04 -1.52%
Basra Light 2 days 70.91 -1.20 -1.66%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.31 -1.27 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Girassol 2 days 72.48 -0.80 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.08 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.93 +0.68 +1.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.43 +0.68 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.03 +0.68 +1.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.93 +0.68 +1.06%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.93 +0.68 +1.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.18 -1.26 -1.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +0.68 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Oil at $300?
  • 10 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 10 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 1 day EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 1 day How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 1 hour Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 18 hours Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 12 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 1 day Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 2 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 2 days Northern Territory Allows Fracking
  • 2 days Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 2 days Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 1 day Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 52 mins Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??

Breaking News:

Alberta Turns To Trains To Move Its Crude

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As Russia Reconsiders Production Cuts

OPEC and Non-OPEC oil producers…

Alt Text

Can China Meet Its Nuclear Power Goals?

China boasts an impressive 36.94…

Alt Text

Is OPEC Underestimating U.S. Shale?

While OPEC and the International…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudis Rush Ahead In Blockchain Race

By Irina Slav - May 03, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Blockchain

Saudi Arabia is apparently eager to adopt blockchain technology in its oil industry “and that’s huge,” according to one of the earliest blockchain developers Nick Spanos. Speaking to Bitcoin magazine, Spanos was quite general in his remarks, saying how everyone in the Kingdom was enthusiastic about blockchain as a whole and couldn’t wait to start using it.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia held the first blockchain-focused event in Riyadh, Decoding Blockchain KSA. Spanos went on stage together with Aramco representatives, who said that the company was trying out different use cases for blockchain, as quoted by Sputnik. The company officials also said blockchain will soon play “a huge role” in the Kingdom’s energy industry.

Now, Spanos is co-founder of Zap.org, a platform that powers EnergyLedger, a supply management and smart contracts application specially developed for the oil industry. Basically, the app involves large-scale automation, tracking of every barrel produced through smart contracts, and securing payments. Spanos’ enthusiastic remarks suggest that Aramco may be interested in using this particular solution to go smart and automatic.

If this is indeed the case, it is only a matter of time until rivals come along. After all, Aramco is the biggest oil company in the world, and despite the Kingdom’s tight finances, it seems that Riyadh is ready to spend on anything that has an air of reform, change, or transformation around it. The Vision 2030 drive is still strong, and the oil industry is an obvious top priority for a reform that will make it more competitive: it accounts for more than 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, after all.

This is not Saudi Arabia’s first brush with blockchain. The Kingdom is already testing the tech in financial services—a natural early adopter of the technology. The oil industry, on the other hand, is a slow adopter of anything new—even something as promising as blockchain.

Promising it is, but the very fact blockchain is something new and unfamiliar—and impossible to grasp for a lot of non-experts—is making its advance into oil and gas slow, especially in the United States. Perhaps Saudi Arabia’s apparent eagerness to adopt blockchain for oil is an attempt to get an edge over one of its main competitors.

Yet there are U.S. blockchain solutions developers targeting the oil industry specifically, using the momentum created by the digitization of various processes in the industry amid the cost-cutting drive caused by the 2014 price slump. U.S. oil and gas won’t take too long to respond to this new offering despite its inherent conservatism and regulatory concerns.

So, Saudi Arabia is right to be in a rush: adopting blockchain for the energy industry will cut thousands of jobs, which would be bad news for the people currently working in these jobs but good news for Aramco, which willy-nilly had to follow the cost-cutting trend if only to acquire a more modern look ahead of its long-anticipated initial public offering.

Of course, for now it’s all just talk, and it will be a while before we hear or see something more substantial. But judging by the Kingdom’s eagerness to diversify—supported by contracts, not just talk—the chances are that blockchain is another item to tick on its reform agenda that should make its biggest industry more competitive.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Committed To OPEC Deal Despite Two Months Of Non-Compliance
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record
Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

 Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

 Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

 U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com