  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 17 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 54 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 47 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 17 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 4 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"
  • 3 days Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Saudi Aramco Boosts Capex After Doubling Its Profits In 2021

By Irina Slav - Mar 21, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Aramco reported $110 billion in net profit for 2021.
  • Aramco looks to boost investment in blue hydrogen and carbon capture.
  • This year, the company's capex is estimated to be between $40 and $50 billion.
Saudi Aramco reported its net profit for 2021 had risen twofold to $110 billion thanks to the surge in oil prices. Thanks to the strong performance, the company said it would boost its investments, focusing on blue hydrogen and carbon capture.

“Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macro-economic and geopolitical factors,” said Aramco’s chief executive, Amin Nasser. “But our investment plan aims to tap into rising long-term demand for reliable, affordable and ever more secure and sustainable energy.”

The company has made a point of noting it will invest considerable sums in non-oil operations such as low-carbon production, renewables, and carbon capture and storage. Yet it is not moving away from its core business, either.

“We recognize that energy security is paramount for billions of people around the world, which is why we continue to make progress on increasing our crude oil production capacity, executing our gas expansion program and increasing our liquids to chemicals capacity,” Nasser said.

In addition to capacity, Saudi Arabia is boosting exports as well. In the first two months of this year, the Kingdom once again took the top spot among China’s oil suppliers after Russia replaced it at the top in December.

According to a Reuters report, Saudi oil shipments to the world’s top importer averaged 1.81 million bpd in January and February, which was more than Russia’s 1.57 million bpd, but it was down from Saudi’s own 1.86 million bpd a year earlier, at least in part because of lower import quotas.

Aramco is also boosting spending. Last year’s capex was 18 percent higher than a year earlier, at $31.9 billion, and this year’s is seen at between $40 and $50 billion. Capex will continue to grow until about 2025, Aramco said, as it remains focused on meeting the growing demand for oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

