Saudi Arabia To Ship Full Volumes To Asian Oil Buyers

Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 64.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.144 +0.011 +0.49%

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.81 +0.84 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.41 +0.80 +1.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 62.94 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 67.76 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.68 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.49 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.74 +0.06 +0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.32 +0.22 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 63.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 65.32 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 61.22 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 61.27 +0.22 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.52 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 59.12 +0.12 +0.20%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.24 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.87 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.82 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.82 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 -0.73 -1.01%

Nuclear Reactions At Chernobyl “Cause for Concern”

Saudi Arabia's Covid Aid Comes At A Cost For India

Saudi Arabia's Covid Aid Comes At A Cost For India

After having been instructed by…

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

BHP has commenced oil production…

Tesla Admits It Won’t Have A Fully Self-Driving Car In 2021

Tesla Admits It Won’t Have A Fully Self-Driving Car In 2021

Reuters sources confirm that Tesla…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Saudi Arabia To Ship Full Volumes To Asian Oil Buyers

By Charles Kennedy - May 11, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Saudi Arabia will export full crude oil volumes to at least four Asian clients next month, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

Saudi Aramco and its Asian buyers use standard contracts, under which either side can trim or boost orders by a margin of 10 percent above or below the originally stipulated amounts depending on demand and supply.

Earlier this year, Aramco angered the Indian government after it said it will raise prices for crude oil shipments for Asian buyers as it continued to keep a heavy cap on its oil production. India responded with an order to state-owned refiners to buy crude oil from other suppliers. Later, Aramco reduced its official selling price for Asian buyers for June shipments. This was the first price reduction for Saudi crude in six months.

According to Reuters sources, however, some buyers from Asia have refused to increase their volumes for June and preferred to buy other crude grades similar to Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light on the spot market, where prices were lower. Besides price considerations, a slowdown in fuel demand growth in China and India has also weighed on buyers’ appetite.

Saudi Arabia was among the hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of oil revenues. But it has since recovered thanks to higher oil prices, with Aramco reporting a 30-percent jump in net profits for the first quarter.

Despite the improvement in prices, the Saudi state energy company has been looking for ways to shore up its finances amid the prolonged depression in oil prices despite the rally in recent months after it booked a 50-percent slump in net profits for 2020.

Steps taken so far have included debt issuance, a 49-percent stake sale in its pipeline business to a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion, and plans to sell stakes in non-strategic oilfields.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

