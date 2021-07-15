Saudi Arabia And UAE To Lead OPEC Oil Production Increase

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.65 -1.48 -2.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.47 -1.29 -1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.614 -0.046 -1.26%
Graph up Heating Oil 24 mins SellBuy 2.113 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 40 mins 2.248 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.248 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 16 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 16 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 16 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 59.83 -1.97 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 72.13 -2.12 -2.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 73.53 -2.12 -2.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.63 -2.37 -3.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.88 -2.12 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 71.43 -2.47 -3.34%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 67.18 -2.07 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.62 +1.14 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.22 -2.12 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 16 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 13 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

Mexico's State-Run Oil Trader Bans New Business With Trafigura

The Future Of Transportation: EV Stocks Could Fly This Summer

The Future Of Transportation: EV Stocks Could Fly This Summer

As the electric vehicle boom…

Investors Are Betting Big On The Future Of EV Efficiency

Investors Are Betting Big On The Future Of EV Efficiency

The global race to electrify…

Alaska’s Most Important Pipeline Faces An Existential Threat

Alaska’s Most Important Pipeline Faces An Existential Threat

An unusual area of thawing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia And UAE To Lead OPEC Oil Production Increase

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC pumped 26.03 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June—up by 590,000 bpd from May, the cartel said on Thursday as it predicts demand for its crude at 27.7 million bpd this year, suggesting that the market would need more OPEC oil.  In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report—especially after the rift between the key OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the UAE—the organization said that crude oil output rose mainly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Angola, Iran, and Kuwait.

The Beginning of a Trend?

June was the second month in which OPEC gradually eased the production cuts—and the Saudis have been unwinding their unilateral extra 1 million bpd over three months to end-July. 

So, in June, OPEC’s top producer and the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, pumped 8.906 million bpd, up by 425,000 bpd compared to May, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. The UAE boosted its production by 40,000 bpd to 2.68 million bpd, and Kuwait raised output by 25,000 bpd to 2.383 million bpd. 

OPEC’s second-largest producer and a big underperformer when it comes to sticking to its share of the cuts, saw its production fall in June; Iraq’s output was down by 10,000 bpd at 3.938 million bpd. 

Iran, exempted from the OPEC+ pact, raised its crude oil production by 33,000 bpd to 2.47 million bpd, as the Islamic Republic ramps up output ahead of a possible—or imminent if you were to ask Iran—removal of the U.S. sanctions in case the talks on the nuclear deal succeed.  

Related: China's New Carbon Market Doubles Share Of World Emission Trading

OPEC’s June production data suggests that the group sees a tight market that is able to absorb additional OPEC supply. 

The organization sees demand for OPEC crude in 2021 unchanged from the previous report at 27.7 million bpd, which would be 5 million bpd higher than in 2020. Next year, demand for OPEC crude is forecast to rise even further—by 1.1 million bpd from 2021—to an average of 28.7 million bpd. 

Non-OPEC Liquids

OPEC revised slightly down, by 26,000 bpd, its forecast for non-OPEC liquids production growth this year, due to lower expected output in Indonesia, the UK, Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Norway. Production forecasts for 2021 were actually raised for the U.S. and Canada compared to last month, due to higher-than-expected output in 2Q21.

“Despite prices being higher than expected, none of the US independents raised capex guidance for 2021, as most available free cash flow was used to pay debts. Nevertheless, some US independents reinvested part of their operating cash flow, some kept investment plans in the exploration and production (E&P) sector on hold, and some have gone a step further and decided to halt production at mature fields to reduce cost,” said OPEC which revised up slightly its U.S. production forecast by 23,000 bpd, and now sees slim growth of 60,000 bpd year over year. 

All eyes are now on a potential resolution between Saudi Arabia and the UAE—and now Iraq—over the baseline production levels used to determine each member’s production quota. Both the UAE and Iraq have asked for higher baselines that more closely reflect their true capacity. 

The date for the next OPEC+ meeting has not yet been divulged. Without additional OPEC supplies, most analysts see a tightening of the market and higher oil prices. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The American Pipeline War Is Only Just Beginning
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring
Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal
U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome

U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com