Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.13 +0.80 +1.08%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.28 -1.97 -2.69%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.275 -0.019 -0.81%

Graph down Marine 15 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 15 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 15 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 15 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.13 +0.80 +1.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 58.22 -2.11 -3.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.95 +1.00 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 74.25 +1.15 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 75.65 +1.15 +1.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 70.75 +0.15 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 69.25 +0.90 +1.32%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.25 +0.90 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.00 +0.35 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 73.55 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.30 +0.60 +0.87%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 67.08 -2.12 -3.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 71.03 -2.12 -2.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 71.03 -2.12 -2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.34 +1.15 +1.47%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

China's New Carbon Market Doubles Share Of World Emission Trading

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 14, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
China, the world's largest polluter, is set to launch its nationwide emissions-trading system on Friday, sources with knowledge of the plans told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

China's entry into the carbon market would double the share of greenhouse gas emissions being traded under such schemes around the world, the Journal notes.

The step toward creating a national emissions-trading system is part of the Chinese pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, a decade later than the deadline for most developed economies, 2050.

The national carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) is expected to initially include emission trading among 2,225 firms in the power-generation sector, one of the large polluters in China. Companies will be given a specific allowance of carbon emissions that they will be allowed to emit every year. The companies will then buy or sell allowances, which is ultimately expected to incentivize them to reduce emissions.

It is not clear yet how much the allowances will trade for on the carbon emissions market, according to the Journal.

The Chinese carbon trade market will be the world's largest when it launches, the authorities say.

The country has already set up the trading platform of the national emissions trading system on the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, Reuters reports.

China's carbon emissions market is set to expand 30 times over the next ten years, reaching $25 billion by 2030, Bloomberg reported earlier this year, citing an analysis by Citi.

"The Chinese national ETS [emissions trading system] as currently rolled out should play a limited role in reducing emissions at first," Citi analyst Tracy Liao said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

"We expect a series of developments to transform China's ETS into the world's largest effective carbon trading scheme and a key building block of the country's 2030 peak emissions commitment."

China aims to have its emissions peak by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2060.  

Experts, however, are concerned that China continues to expand its coal production, while the fines for firms that exceed their quotas under the emissions trading scheme are too low to incentivize full compliance.

The fines are "too low to act as a deterrent," Zhang Jianyu, vice-president of the Environmental Defense Fund China, told AFP earlier this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

