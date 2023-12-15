Santa Getting Boost From Lower Gasoline Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.02 -0.56 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.00 -0.61 -0.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.22 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.468 +0.076 +3.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.111 -0.008 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 42 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.111 -0.008 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.82 +2.61 +3.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.13 +2.95 +4.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.78 +2.88 +3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.21 +3.11 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.78 +2.81 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.81 +2.11 +3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.66 +2.11 +3.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.75 +2.00 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies to Build a Solar and Storage Project in South Africa

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

After a period of decline…

Final COP28 Deal References Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

Final COP28 Deal References Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

COP28 ended early on Wednesday…

A Breakthrough In Tiny Batteries?

A Breakthrough In Tiny Batteries?

The device is the first…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Santa Getting Boost From Lower Gasoline Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 15, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $3.087 as of Friday.
  • This drop in gasoline prices could offset high inflation for consumers.
  • For President Biden, the falling gasoline prices are viewed positively, with voters enjoying the relief provided by falling gasoline prices.
Join Our Community
Gasoline

There could be more presents under the tree this year for U.S. drivers, with gasoline prices plummeting to their lowest levels in 2.5 years.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $3.087 as of Friday, according to data supplied by AAA. This compares with #3.193 a year ago today, and is the lowest level since June 2021, right before gasoline prices began their climb to  $5 per gallon, which it hit the following summer.

This drop in gasoline prices could offset high inflation for consumers, Bloomberg suggested on Friday, when it pointed out that the falling price of gasoline already bolstered November retail sales.

So what’s in store for December? If gasoline prices continue to fall—and some analysts expect that is precisely what will happen, consumers will have more funds to do some extra Christmas shopping and engage in activities like dining out and additional entertainment.

The reason for the gasoline drop, according to AAA, are “tepid demand and a low cost for oil, which is hovering around $70 per barrel” AAA said on Thursday.

“With pump prices falling slowly each day, it is likely that the national average will slide below $3 per gallon by the end of the year,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said.  Meanwhile, the latest EIA data suggests that gasoline demand increased from 8.47 million bpd to 8.86 million bpd last week, while inventories still managed to grow.

For President Biden, the falling gasoline prices are viewed positively, with voters enjoying the relief provided by falling gasoline prices.

“If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to do the same during the holiday season,” AAA said.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Long-Overdue Bullish Week for Oil Markets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil
Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com