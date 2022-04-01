Russian Gas Flows To Europe Even After Putin’s Gas-For-Rubles Deadline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 100.1 -0.17 -0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 105.0 +0.26 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.620 -0.022 -0.39%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.423 +0.062 +1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.147 -0.004 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 97.58 -7.64 -7.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.147 -0.004 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 107.6 -0.87 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 1 day 109.0 -0.85 -0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 105.6 -3.72 -3.40%
Graph down Basra Light 122 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 110.6 -5.07 -4.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 109.1 -4.69 -4.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 87.11 -7.60 -8.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 86.18 -7.54 -8.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 102.4 -7.54 -6.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 100.7 -7.54 -6.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 98.58 -7.54 -7.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 97.83 -7.54 -7.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 101.4 -7.54 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 96.03 -7.54 -7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.4 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 101.8 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 +3.58 +3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 12 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 24 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 21 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

Breaking News:

China's Oil Majors Boost Spending Amid Energy Security Pivot

Africa Could Help Fill The Gap In EU Gas Supply

Africa Could Help Fill The Gap In EU Gas Supply

As Europe is rushing to…

Soaring LNG Demand Creates Traffic Jam At Gulf Of Mexico Ports

Soaring LNG Demand Creates Traffic Jam At Gulf Of Mexico Ports

Close to a record number…

Why LNG Won’t Fully Replace Russian Gas In Europe

Why LNG Won’t Fully Replace Russian Gas In Europe

European countries are rushing to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Gas Flows To Europe Even After Putin’s Gas-For-Rubles Deadline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 01, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Gas flows from Russia to Europe were uninterrupted on Friday morning.
  • The Kremlin signaled on Friday that it would not cut off the supply immediately.
  • Concerns could intensify later this month because payments from customers for deliveries after April 1 should be made in the second half of April and in May.
Join Our Community

Europe continued to receive Russian natural gas via pipelines on Friday, even after Vladimir Putin threatened European countries that Moscow would cut off gas flows unless buyers complied with Russia’s gas-for-rubles-only demand.

Gas flows via two of the three main pipelines from Russia to Europe—Nord Stream 1 to Germany and one through Ukraine and Slovakia—continued normally as of Friday, while the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus to Poland and Germany was in a reverse flow from Germany to Poland. This has happened occasionally in recent weeks and months and is not reason alone to assume a major change in policy, according to Reuters.

All in all, even after the March 31 deadline Russia has given to buyers to comply with the gas-for-rubles payment, flows to Europe have not stopped.

Yet, concerns could intensify later this month because payments from customers for deliveries after April 1 should be made in the second half of April and in May.

The Kremlin signaled on Friday that it would not cut off the supply immediately, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, in the most serious threat to customers yet, Putin said that Moscow would halt active natural gas contracts if Russia’s customers failed to comply with the demand to pay in rubles for gas. Putin has set a March 31 deadline for the government, Gazprom, and the central bank of Russia to make the arrangements for payments in rubles for Russian gas from the so-called “hostile” countries. Under Putin’s orders, buyers should open accounts at Gazprombank to convert foreign currencies to rubles.

Throughout this week, the Kremlin has issued unclear—and at times, contradictory—messages, while European economies started to activate emergency plans in anticipation of a potential disruption to gas supply from Russia. Germany and Italy—major European economies and major importers of Russian gas—said earlier this week that they had received assurances from Russia that they could continue paying in euros for the gas coming from Russia.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Comply Or Be Cut Off: Putin Is Serious About His Rubles Threat
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com