Russian Diesel Exports Find New Home In Latin America

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 80.00 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 84.44 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 18 mins 85.83 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 2.169 +0.158 +7.86%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.802 -0.011 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.802 -0.011 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 5 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 496 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 59.45 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.85 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.10 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 74.55 +0.09 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 40 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 5 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023

Breaking News:

Octopus Energy Eyes Offshore Wind Partnerships In Japan

There’s No Quick Fix For Our Energy Inflation Problem

There’s No Quick Fix For Our Energy Inflation Problem

There’s a rationale behind current…

Chinese Refiners Buy More Iranian Oil As Competition For Russian Crude Heats Up

Chinese Refiners Buy More Iranian Oil As Competition For Russian Crude Heats Up

Private Chinese refiners are buying…

Indian Fuel Demand Continues To Rise

Indian Fuel Demand Continues To Rise

India’s fuel demand jumped by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Diesel Exports Find New Home In Latin America

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 10, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Russian diesel ends up in Latin America, Africa and Asian markets.
  • Eikon data: for the month of March, Russia exported more than 580,000 tonnes of diesel to South America and Latin America.
  • Turkey has also been scooping up Russian diesel that would normally have gone to Europe.
Join Our Community

The European Union’s embargo on Russian oil products, which went into effect on February 5, has resulted in the diversion of Russian diesel not only to Asia, Africa and the Middle East, but also increasingly to Latin America.

For the month of March, Russia exported more than 580,000 tonnes of diesel to South America and Latin America, Reuters reports, citing Refinitiv Eikon data, with 440,000 tonnes of that going to the Brazilian market.

That compares to a total of 663,000 tonnes from January through March, up from 74,000 tonnes for the entirety of last year, Reuters noted.

Turkey has also been scooping up Russian diesel that would normally have gone to Europe, with flows to Turkey hitting a seven-year high, according to Bloomberg.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is also importing increased volumes of Russian diesel, while at the same time, it is sending large volumes of diesel to Europe.

In March, when traders stocked up on Russian diesel, using the low price advantage to increase inventories in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which in turn have been boosting exports to Europe and Africa.

In mid-March, some 500,000 tonnes of Russian diesel were discharged in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, compared to almost nothing a year ago, Reuters reported, citing Refinitiv, Kpler and Vortexa data.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Indian Fuel Demand Continues To Rise

Next Post

Kazakhstan Increases Fuel Prices To Protect National Interests
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
New Ceramic Battery Could Replace Lithium-Ion Batteries

New Ceramic Battery Could Replace Lithium-Ion Batteries

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com