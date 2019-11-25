Russian Arctic Pipeline Accident Shrouded In Mystery

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom is rushing to hire an engineering contractor to have an underwater natural gas pipeline, which has broken off the seabed in the Arctic, fixed, Russian news agency Interfax reports.

This is the second time a pipeline on the route that crosses the Baydaratskaya Bay has come to the surface in the past two years. As Interfax notes, last year another pipeline had broken off the seabed.

It was not clear if the resurfacing of the pipelines has created major safety hazards or affected gas supply from the fields in the Yamal Peninsula, according to The Barents Observer.

A unit of Gazprom has announced a competitive tender for engineering surveys for the Bovanenkovo – Ukhta 2 line, which transports natural gas from the Bovanenkovskoye field on the Yamal Peninsula via the Baydaratskaya Bay in the Kara Sea to mainland Russia and onto Europe.

Bovanenkovskoye is currently the largest natural gas producing field on the Yamal Peninsula, according to Gazprom.

The construction of the Bovanenkovo – Ukhta 2 gas pipeline began in 2012 and the pipeline was brought on line in 2017.

Now with a second line resurfacing, Gazprom has launched a tender for repair works on 9.2 kilometers (5.7 miles) of the pipeline in the bay, Interfax reports, citing tender documents from the Gazprom unit.

Gazprom expects the work to help it have the pipeline placed in a trench of up to 5 meters (16.4 feet) below the seabed. The engineering surveys are planned to take place in 2020 and 2021, according to Interfax.

Gazprom is dominating gas supplies to many European markets, and now it also vies to meet rising Chinese natural gas demand. Russia wants a share of the huge Chinese market and the Russian gas giant looks to supply pipeline gas to China—and this will begin in weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

