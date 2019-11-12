Russia's Landmark Pipeline Could Transform Global Gas Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.63 -0.17 -0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.85 -0.21 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.617 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 2 hours 57.40 -0.06 -0.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.26 +0.28 +0.45%
Urals 20 hours 60.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.22 -0.42 -0.83%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.617 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 62.20 +1.13 +1.85%
Murban 20 hours 64.10 +0.92 +1.46%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.43 +0.17 +0.32%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.85 +0.39 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Girassol 20 hours 63.89 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.26 +0.28 +0.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 38.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 38.11 +2.27 +6.33%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 50.86 -0.38 -0.74%
Premium Synthetic 74 days 57.26 -0.38 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 49.46 -0.53 -1.06%
Peace Sour 4 hours 46.61 -0.98 -2.06%
Peace Sour 4 hours 46.61 -0.98 -2.06%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 49.86 -0.13 -0.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 55.36 -0.23 -0.41%
Central Alberta 4 hours 47.01 -0.48 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 61 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.75 -0.06 -0.12%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.70 -0.06 -0.11%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.70 -0.06 -0.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.44 -0.38 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 11 mins EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 39 mins Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns
  • 3 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 2 hours Err ... but Trump ...? #Eggbox
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 21 mins The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 4 hours Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 2 hours Offshore SE Asia: Offshore OFS Could Get Major Boost in SE Asia
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 16 hours CHK Trading @ 90 Cents
  • 16 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani

Breaking News:

Canada’s Oil Giants Are Fed Up With Pipeline Delays

Another Energy Tech Breakthrough Involving Jellyfish

Another Energy Tech Breakthrough Involving Jellyfish

The desperate search for clean…

The Infinite Possibilities Of Interstellar Energy

The Infinite Possibilities Of Interstellar Energy

From black hole powered starships…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia's Landmark Pipeline Could Transform Global Gas Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 12, 2019, 4:30 PM CST Russia Pipeline Gas

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline that will bring Russian natural gas to the world’s biggest gas importer, China, will start operations in December, Geng Shuang, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

The Power of Siberia, one of the largest natural gas pipeline projects in the world, will transport natural gas from the Irkutsk and Yakutia production centers to consumers in Russia’s Far East and to China.

Gazprom is dominating gas supplies to many European markets, while it also vies to meet rising Chinese natural gas demand as the country is in the middle of a massive switch from coal-fired to gas-fired heating in millions of homes. Russia wants a share of that market and the Russian gas giant looks to supply pipeline gas to China.

At the end of last month, Gazprom said that it had completed feeding natural gas into the Power of Siberia, whose linear part is now ready for the start of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China. The next step is to feed gas into the trans-border crossing under the Amur River, Gazprom said.

“With the concerted efforts of the two sides, the project is scheduled to launch its operation in December this year,” Geng said today, asked to confirm information from Yury Ushakov, Aide to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who said on Monday that Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping would take part in a teleconference next month to launch the pipeline.

Related: The One Factor Driving Today’s Oil Markets

“It is of great significance to deepening all-round cooperation between the two countries and advance integration of our interests,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said, referring to the pipeline.  

Gazprom has a 30-year contract with CNPC for the supply of an annual 1.3 trillion cu ft of natural gas via the infrastructure. The completion of the pipeline has been among Gazprom’s top priorities in recent years.

At an investor day presentation in February, Gazprom said it expects its market share in China to grow from zero to more than 25 percent of Chinese gas imports and to account for 13 percent of China’s gas consumption by 2035. By that year, Gazprom vies to be the number one gas supplier to both Europe and China, according to its presentation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia's Next Great Energy Ally

Next Post

Venezuela’s Suffering Oil Giant Receives An Unlikely Lifeline

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com