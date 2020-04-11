Russia Slams Trump’s Space Mining Order

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 22.76 -2.33 -9.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 31.48 -1.36 -4.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.733 -0.050 -2.80%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 20.51 +0.62 +3.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 3 days 24.00 -0.80 -3.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.733 -0.050 -2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 23.79 +0.03 +0.13%
Graph down Murban 3 days 24.09 -0.26 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 3 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 11.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 9.690 +1.460 +17.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 25.94 +1.46 +5.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 25.49 +1.46 +6.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 20.84 +1.46 +7.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 19.34 +1.46 +8.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 24.09 +1.46 +6.45%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 15.59 +1.46 +10.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 16.71 -2.33 -12.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 6 minutes US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 10 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 13 mintues Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 10 mins Slash Oil Output Or Else! Senate Bill Would Remove US Troops From Saudi Arabia In 30 Days
  • 8 mins No trucks flowing into NYC, no diesel being consumed. TAKE A GOOD LOOK, FELLAS.
  • 4 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 1 hour "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 5 hours Herd Immunity Vs Flatten the Curve
  • 14 hours Did you all forget the "drill baby drill" republican motto and trump calling for ramping up oil production a cpl years ago ?
  • 57 mins Forbes Article: G20 deal doomed to failure
  • 13 hours Wouldn't fall in demand balance it out?
  • 11 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 15 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 15 hours Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 16 hours Its going to be an oil bloodbath

Breaking News:

Tesla Sets Sales Record In China Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Alt Text

The Solution To The Oil Price War

While both Saudi Arabia and…

Alt Text

The Dream Of U.S. Energy Independence Is Dying Along With The Shale Revolution

As demand for crude continues…

Alt Text

Car Sales Fall To 10-Year Low

As the COVID-19 crisis continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Slams Trump’s Space Mining Order

Join Our Community
Kremlin

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has condemned US President Donald Trump’s order signed this week, which encourages citizens to mine the moon and other celestial bodies with commercial purposes.

The government body likened the policy to colonialism and said it “hardly sets the countries to fruitful cooperation.”

“There have already been examples in history when one country decided to start seizing territories in its interest — everyone remembers what came of it,” Roscosmos’ deputy general director for international cooperation, Sergey Saveliev, said in a statement.

Trump’s order classifies outer space as a “legally and physically unique domain of human activity” instead of a “global commons,” paving the way for mining the moon without any sort of international treaty.

“Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space,” the document states, noting that the US had never signed a 1979 accord known as the Moon Treaty. This agreement stipulates that any activities in space should conform to international law.

This is not the first time the US is addressing space mining by issuing an order. In 2015, the US Congress passed a bill explicitly allowing companies and citizens to mine, sell and own any space material.

That piece of legislation included a very important clause, stating that it did not grant “sovereignty or sovereign or exclusive rights or jurisdiction over, or the ownership of, any celestial body.”

The section ratified the Outer Space Treaty, signed in 1966 by the US, Russia, and a number of other countries, which states that nations can’t own territory in space.

Trump has taken a consistent interest in asserting American power beyond Earth, forming the Space Force within the US military last year to conduct space warfare where needed.

The country’s space agency NASA had previously outlined its long-term approach to lunar exploration, which includes setting up a “base camp” on the moon’s south pole. 

Trillion-dollar market

The US isn’t the first nor the only nation to jump on board the lunar mining train.

Russia has been pursuing plans in recent years to return to the moon, potentially travelling further into outer space.

Roscosmos revealed in 2018 plans to establish a long-term base on the moon over the next two decades, while President Vladimir Putin has vowed to launch a mission to Mars “very soon.”

Premium: U.S. Oil Production Has Already Peaked

Luxembourg, one of the first countries to set its eyes on the possibility of mining celestial bodies, created in 2018 a Space Agency (LSA) to boost exploration and commercial utilization of resources from Near Earth Objects.

Unlike NASA, LSA does not carry out research or launches. Its purpose is to accelerate collaborations between economic project leaders of the space sector, investors and other partners.

Thanks to the emerging European network, scientists announced last year plans to begin extracting resources from the moon as early as 2025.

The mission, in charge of the European Space Agency in partnership with ArianeGroup, plans to extract waste-free nuclear energy thought to be worth trillions of dollars.

Both China and India have also floated ideas about extracting Helium-3 from the Earth’s natural satellite. Beijing has already landed on the moon twice in the 21st century, with more missions to follow.

In Canada, most initiatives have come from the private sector. One of the most touted was Northern Ontario-based Deltion Innovations partnership with Moon Express, the first American private space exploration firm to have been granted government permission to travel beyond Earth’s orbit.

Space ventures in the works include plans to mine asteroids, track space debris, build the first human settlement in Mars, and billionaire Elon Musk’s own plan for an unmanned mission to the red planet.

Geologists as well as emerging companies, such as US-based Planetary Resources, a firm pioneering the space mining industry, believe asteroids are packed with iron ore, nickel and precious metals at much higher concentrations than those found on Earth, making up a market valued in the trillions.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Car Sales Fall To 10-Year Low
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

 Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

 Oil Prices Tank Despite 10 Million Barrel Per Day Production Cut

Oil Prices Tank Despite 10 Million Barrel Per Day Production Cut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com