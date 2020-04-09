Trump Backs Moon Mining Initiative With Executive Order

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 23.54 -1.55 -6.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 32.11 -0.73 -2.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.734 -0.049 -2.75%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 19.89 -0.74 -3.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.19 -1.48 -6.53%
Graph up Urals 2 days 24.80 +0.70 +2.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.97 +1.43 +7.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.97 +1.43 +7.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 17.89 +1.24 +7.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.734 -0.049 -2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 23.76 -1.48 -5.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.35 -1.27 -4.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 21.60 -0.20 -0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 29.85 -1.05 -3.40%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 21.51 -0.81 -3.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.78 -0.98 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.19 -1.48 -6.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 11.97 -0.32 -2.60%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 9.690 +1.460 +17.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 25.94 +1.46 +5.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 25.49 +1.46 +6.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 20.84 +1.46 +7.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 19.34 +1.46 +8.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 24.09 +1.46 +6.45%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 15.59 +1.46 +10.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.97 +1.43 +7.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 21.50 +1.25 +6.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 15.25 +1.25 +8.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 28.09 -0.96 -3.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 19.04 +1.46 +8.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 22.99 +1.46 +6.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 22.99 +1.46 +6.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 21.50 +1.25 +6.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.25 +1.25 +8.93%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.82 +1.46 +5.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Marine based energy generation
  • 5 minutes "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours Corona Price Tag
  • 30 mins A small trial finds that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus
  • 26 mins Sharp real pure true hard working roughneck needing work..
  • 5 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed if they have to shut down production as a result of glut.
  • 1 min Saudis to cut 4mm bbls. What a joke.
  • 2 hours Chinese Communist Party
  • 4 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 3 hours Bernie Sanders introduces bill to ban fracking
  • 5 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 9 hours 80's GOM Oil Fam: Mid-80's Oil Glut Part Deux?
  • 2 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 1 hour Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Norway Warns Lower-For-Longer Prices Will Impact Its Oil Output

Alt Text

Pandemic And Price Crash Force Gulf Oil Producers To Take On Debt

Arab Gulf oil producers began…

Alt Text

The Solution To The Oil Price War

While both Saudi Arabia and…

Alt Text

The Oil Giant Drowning In Debt

Oil major ExxonMobil has not…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Backs Moon Mining Initiative With Executive Order

By Michael Kern - Apr 09, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Space

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump is eyeing something a little more...celestial, if you will, signing an executive order that will bar any international efforts to prevent the removal of resources from the moon. 

On Monday morning, President Trump signed an executive order, which has been in the works for over a year, aptly titled “Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources.” The order stresses that the 1967 space treaty enables the use of resources on the moon, Mars, and other places. 

“Outer space is a legally and physically unique domain of human activity and the United States does not view space as a global commons," the order states, adding that “Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space."

This arrangement also specifies, however, that any businesses in space should comply with international law. In 2015, the Obama Administration passed a law giving the green light to American firms to utilize resources from the moon and asteroids.

This executive order should come as no surprise. Trump has taken a consistent interest in asserting American power in the final frontier, creating the Space Force branch of the U.S. military in 2018 with the goal of carrying out space warfare if needed. The new executive order, however, now aims to clear the path for businesses to go all-in on Trump's plans.

Scientists have long believed that future missions to the moon would yield major resource opportunities that could be used in the energy sector or other purposes. NASA's Artemis program intends to bring Americans back to the moon by 2024.

Researchers are investing a lot of time and resources in new ways for astronauts to live-with and take advantage of the unique ecosystems of celestial destinations. These projects include sustainable shelters, renewable energies and much more. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Could Cut Up To 4 Million Bpd

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Is Buying Up European Oil Majors
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

 Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com