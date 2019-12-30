Russia Goes For Global Gas Dominance

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.68 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 47 mins 66.67 -0.20 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.005 +0.23%
Mars US 1 hour 62.08 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 5 days 59.75 +0.95 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.08 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.08 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.10 -0.39 -0.57%
Mexican Basket 5 days 57.32 +1.37 +2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.005 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 68.15 -0.11 -0.16%
Murban 17 hours 69.56 -0.02 -0.03%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 58.72 -0.14 -0.24%
Basra Light 17 hours 72.50 -0.34 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.10 -0.39 -0.57%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.10 -0.39 -0.57%
Girassol 17 hours 68.96 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.93 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 36.47 +0.04 +0.11%
Canadian Condensate 132 days 55.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 122 days 62.12 +0.04 +0.06%
Sweet Crude 7 days 55.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Peace Sour 7 days 51.72 +0.04 +0.08%
Peace Sour 7 days 51.72 +0.04 +0.08%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 54.97 +0.04 +0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 61.22 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 7 days 51.97 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.08 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Giddings 5 days 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
ANS West Coast 109 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 5 days 55.63 +0.57 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.95 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 11 minutes Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 14 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 4 hours Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 2 hours NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 3 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 9 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 2 days americavchina.com
  • 1 day 'Gas War' Averted: Russia & Ukraine Agree To Crucial Transit Deal, Defying The Hawks
  • 3 hours Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 2 days Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 14 mins 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019

Breaking News:

Iran Looks To Boost Offshore Oil Production By 85,000 Bpd

Alt Text

US Oil Rig Count Falls In Last Week Of 2019

The final US oil and…

Alt Text

A Problem In The Permian

The most prolific shale basin…

Alt Text

Should Arctic Oil Be Kept Underground?

With the launch of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Goes For Global Gas Dominance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 30, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
MBS Putin

Despite the newly announced U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, Russia says it will build and launch next year the natural gas pipeline that has divided Europe for half a decade.   

With Nord Stream 2, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will have several major natural gas projects completed in the past few years, Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist Leonid Bershidsky writes.

These projects will complete Putin’s plan to have Moscow not only continue holding a large share of gas supplies to Europe, but branch out Russian gas exports to the fastest growing gas import market, China, and seize a growing share of the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Nord Stream 2 is the latest project in Putin’s plan for energy and geopolitical dominance in the world. Russia already holds a third of Europe’s gas imports. Nord Stream 2, when completed—because Russia believes it will be completed next year despite the sanctions—is set to further solidify Moscow’s reach into the north European market bypassing Ukraine.

Before Nord Stream 2, Russia will have launched TurkStream, through which Russia’s gas giant Gazprom will carry pipeline gas to Turkey and south and southeastern Europe—a region already heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies. Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to officially launch the TurkStream gas pipeline on January 8.

Early in December, Gazprom—which also leads the Nord Stream 2 project to carry Russian gas to Germany—launched the huge Power of Siberia pipeline project to deliver gas to China, whose gas consumption and imports are only set to increase over the coming years and decades.   Related: The One Region Oil Markets Can’t Ignore In 2020

While Gazprom is launching new pipelines east and west, Russia’s largest private gas producer Novatek is boosting its presence on the global LNG market. Novatek, which already exports LNG from the Yamal LNG plant, gave in September the go-ahead to its second large LNG project, Arctic LNG 2 on the Gydan Peninsula.

This year, Russia has supplied large volumes of LNG to Europe, apart from its pipeline supplies which account for a third of the European Union’s (EU) gas imports.

In Q2 2019, thanks to the LNG supply glut and converging prices, the EU’s LNG imports jumped by 102 percent on the year, with Russia accounting for 19 percent of LNG imports, second only to Qatar with 30 percent, and ahead of the U.S. with 12 percent, the European Commission’s Quarterly Report on European Gas Markets shows.

Between January and November, LNG imports into Europe including Turkey hit a record high, beating the previous record from 2011, the EIA said in its latest natural gas update. The U.S., Russia, and Qatar boosted their LNG supplies to Europe this year, and the U.S. beat Russia in volumes supplied to Europe in the latter part of the year, EIA data shows.

While Russia and the U.S. compete for gas market share in Europe, the U.S. hit Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project with sanctions this month, delaying the completion of the project with at least several months.

Following the announcement of the sanctions, Switzerland-based offshore pipelay and subsea construction company Allseas immediately suspended Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities.

“The United States will impose sanctions unless related parties immediately demonstrate good faith efforts to wind-down. Related parties need to finish wind-down within 30 days,” the State Department said on Friday, noting that the United States’ intention is to stop construction of Nord Stream 2. Related: Big Banks Turn Bearish On Oil Next Year

Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed in a telephone conversation their commitment to further support the Nord Stream 2 project, the Kremlin said on Sunday. The U.S. sanctions on the project have divided Europe, with Germany criticizing the U.S. interference in Europe’s energy policies and projects.

Before the sanctions were imposed, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was expected to come on stream in the middle of 2020, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said in November, adding that construction of the project was 80 percent complete.  

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Gazprom would launch Nord Stream 2 by the end of 2020. One of Gazprom’s options to continue pipelaying while under sanctions is using a vessel that is currently in the Far East, Novak said, noting that retrofitting the ship could take “some time.”

Despite the now inevitable delay of Nord Stream 2, Russia looks beyond the next few months as Putin has laid the foundations of global gas export dominance.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

This Niche Industry Has Exploded Overnight

Next Post

How Accurate Were This Year's Oil Price Predictions?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?
The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

 2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

 The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here

 Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com