Rosneft Sees Oil At $80 By Christmas

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.53 +0.27 +0.40%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.53 +0.46 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 -0.033 -1.21%
Mars US 3 days 67.06 -0.94 -1.38%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
Urals 3 days 69.65 +1.82 +2.68%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Mexican Basket 3 days 65.20 +0.88 +1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 -0.033 -1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 71.08 +1.10 +1.57%
Murban 3 days 73.78 +1.01 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 3 days 68.15 -0.29 -0.42%
Basra Light 3 days 71.82 +0.57 +0.80%
Saharan Blend 3 days 72.26 -0.27 -0.37%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Girassol 3 days 72.65 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.59 +0.40 +0.97%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.26 +0.02 +0.05%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.56 +0.02 +0.03%
Sweet Crude 3 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 61.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 69.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Central Alberta 3 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.00 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 4 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.41 +0.70 +1.12%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.91 +0.70 +1.07%
Kansas Common 3 days 60.75 +1.00 +1.67%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.97 +1.00 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes US production hits record
  • 7 minutes Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 17 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 2 hours Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 1 min Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 1 day Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 2 days Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 2 days Market to fall 70% in 2 months?
  • 8 hours Baltimore joins oil lawsuit
  • 14 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 20 hours Stocks to Watch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 1 day Trump was right-AT&T has increased the prices
  • 13 hours Verbal War - Merkel: Europe Can't Rely On U.S. To Impose World Order
  • 14 mins A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 1 hour Apple's $300 fund in China
  • 14 hours Russia & China bypassing Oil Sanctions to North Korea, U.S. Peeved

Breaking News:

Germany Encourages India To Keep Buying Oil From Iran

Alt Text

Exxon’s Papua New Guinea Gas Project Is Dead In The Water

Papua New Guinea’s natural gas…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

The first U.S.-bound gasoline cargo…

Alt Text

No End In Sight For Venezuela’s Oil Crisis

Venezuela saw its production plunge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rosneft Sees Oil At $80 By Christmas

By Irina Slav - Jul 23, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Igor Sechin Rosneft

Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin expects Brent could reach US$80 a barrel by this year’s end, Interfax reports citing a TV interview of the oil tycoon. The company’s budget for the year is based on a much lower price, at US$63 a barrel, Sechin added, so it’s hardly a surprise the CEO is happy with where prices are now.

Rosneft reported a sevenfold increase in its net profit for the first quarter of this year on the back of higher oil prices, event though production was lower. The company accounts for about 40 percent of Russia’s total oil production, which has made it key for the production cut Russia agreed with OPEC.

Now that production is once again on the rise following loud complaints from some of the biggest importers of crude, Rosneft stands to benefit more than smaller companies.

The company has made it clear that despite the production cuts, it was eager to boost production both domestically and internationally. It has also launched an ambitious overhaul that should see Rosneft buy back US$2 billion in stock, slash capex by as much as 20 percent and raise its working capital by US$3.15 billion (200 billion rubles) by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the company is growing in places like Kurdistan and Nigeria. In May, the company announced the discovery of a potentially huge oil field in southwestern Iraq, and a month later, media reported that Rosneft would be partnering with a Nigerian company to develop 21 oil blocks across Africa. Related: Iraq Orders Internet Blackout To Quell Protests

Rosneft doesn’t have a significant presence in Africa except for a 30-percent stake in the giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean, as well as some prospects in Mozambique.

Gaining access to more projects in Africa could be an important development for Rosneft to expand its global footprint, especially since U.S. sanctions on Russia are not seen to be an issue in this region.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Global Cannabis Market Is Set To Explode
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down
Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

 The Best And Worst Oil Price Predictions

The Best And Worst Oil Price Predictions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com