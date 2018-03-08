Rick Perry: U.S. Should Ramp Up Oil, Tech Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.42 -0.73 -1.19%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.75 -0.59 -0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 -0.026 -0.94%
Mars US 17 hours 60.00 -1.50 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
Urals 1 day 61.89 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.10 -0.27 -0.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.68 +0.22 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 -0.026 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.38 -0.45 -0.73%
Murban 1 day 64.98 -0.25 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.92 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 1 day 59.78 -1.38 -2.26%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.17 -0.19 -0.29%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.10 -0.27 -0.41%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.10 -0.27 -0.41%
Girassol 1 day 65.65 -0.22 -0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.78 -0.14 -0.37%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 28.65 -1.45 -4.82%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.65 -1.70 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.15 -1.45 -2.28%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.65 -0.70 -1.20%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.15 +2.05 +4.01%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.15 +2.05 +4.01%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.90 -1.45 -2.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.65 -1.45 -2.19%
Central Alberta 1 day 52.15 -0.45 -0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 57.75 -1.25 -2.12%
Giddings 1 day 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.31 +1.35 +2.08%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.10 -1.45 -2.56%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.05 -1.45 -2.40%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.05 -1.45 -2.40%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 57.60 -1.45 -2.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.36 +0.03 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 49 mins Snap to lay off 10% of its engineers
  • 4 mins Great Wall Seeks To Double Vehicle Sales By 2025, Plans Electric Car Push
  • 16 hours Bezos Unseats Gates On Forbes Rich List As Trump Slumps Over 200 places.
  • 16 hours U.S.-China Trade Deficit Was More Than $375 billion Last Year
  • 1 hour SEC orders Crypto exchanges to register with agency
  • 19 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 8 hours Tesla Semi Sets Out on First Cargo Trip
  • 14 hours Russia Not Joining OPEC
  • 23 hours Microsoft Announces First Renewable Energy Deal In India
  • 8 hours Papuans Blame Exxon for Quake
  • 22 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 1 hour GM Plans To Cut 5,000 South Korean Jobs
  • 24 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 1 day Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 1 day S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 1 day Diplomatic Breakthrough: North Korea Agrees To Halt Nuclear Tests If Granted U.S. Meeting

Breaking News:

Tesla Semis Go On First Trip

Alt Text

44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil

There are many weird and…

Alt Text

Trump’s Gas Tax Hike Could Make Californian Fuel Cheaper

California’s high taxes make it…

Alt Text

Oil Majors: New Tech Will Save The Industry

Big oil looks to technology…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rick Perry: U.S. Should Ramp Up Oil, Tech Exports

By Irina Slav - Mar 08, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Rick Perry

The United States should make the best use of its oil and gas wealth by boosting exports and sharing production technology with other parts of world, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said at CERAWeek.

Perry referred to the drive to increase oil and gas exports and to increase investments in the oil and gas industry as “new energy realism,” adding that “It is by embracing this new energy realism that we will all move towards greater energy security and a brighter, more prosperous future. Let all nations embrace it, and the spirit of imagination and innovation that drives it, for their own sake and for the sake of the world.”

The Energy Secretary noted what the Trump administration has already done for the energy industry, including tax cuts and rolled back drilling and emission reporting regulations from the Obama years, and said that the beneficial effect of a booming energy industry on the U.S. economy could be replicated elsewhere, using the technology developed there that unlocked the extensive hydrocarbon potential of the shale patch.

Perry also addressed climate change, acknowledging its legitimacy but noting that, “We don’t have to choose between growing our economy and caring for our environment.” The secretary suggested if innovation is adopted more widely to replace regulation, everyone will benefit, recalling that during the first shale revolution, carbon emissions in the United States fell by 14 percent. It’s worth noting here that environmental regulation during that time also expanded, especially during Barack Obama’s two terms. Related: IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

Upbeat as he is on oil and gas, Perry also said that the Department of Energy is working on renewable energy technology, too. Of course, this would be expected despite criticism of the current administration with regard to climate change and renewables. He said the DoE’s research labs are working to make renewable energy systems more powerful and fossil fuels cleaner, even suggesting that an international alliance for reducing emissions from fossil fuels should be formed to spur advancement in this direction.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

5 Stocks To Watch As Tech Takes Over The Oil Industry
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com