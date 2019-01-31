Reuters Survey: OPEC Production Drops Most In Two Years

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.90 +0.11 +0.20%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.84 -0.70 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.021 +0.75%
Mars US 2 hours 58.09 -1.09 -1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
Urals 18 hours 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.26 +1.05 +1.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.021 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.85 +1.06 +1.74%
Murban 18 hours 63.17 +0.78 +1.25%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.62 +0.04 +0.07%
Basra Light 2 days 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.24 -0.08 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 18 hours 62.90 +0.11 +0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 days 43.23 +0.92 +2.17%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 51.38 +0.92 +1.82%
Premium Synthetic 25 days 54.23 +0.92 +1.73%
Sweet Crude 10 days 51.93 +0.92 +1.80%
Peace Sour 10 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Peace Sour 10 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Light Sour Blend 10 days 51.48 +0.92 +1.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 days 53.73 +0.92 +1.74%
Central Alberta 10 days 49.23 +0.92 +1.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.25 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 18 hours 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.54 +1.32 +2.19%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.74 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.24 -0.44 -0.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 7 minutes PetroChina To Drop PDVSA As Partner In Refinery Project
  • 12 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 16 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 21 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 1 hour "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 16 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 23 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 1 day Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 day Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 4 hours Polar vortex and nat gas goes down
  • 2 hours Are New Oil Technologies Oversold B.S.
  • 2 days Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 7 hours Claims For US Jobless Benefits Bounce Up 53,000 To 253,000
  • 2 days Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
Alt Text

Qatar’s Latest Move Is A Stroke Of Geopolitical Brilliance

Qatar’s geopolitical isolation may be…

Alt Text

Russia-Ukraine Enter Gas Transit Talks

Earlier this week, Russia and…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Unmoved By Venezuela Turmoil

Oil prices rose a bit…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Reuters Survey: OPEC Production Drops Most In Two Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2019, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

OPEC’s crude oil production in January dropped by a massive 890,000 bpd compared to December—the largest monthly decline in the cartel’s production since January 2017 when the initial production cut deal began, the monthly Reuters survey found on Thursday.

The largest production drop in two years came after OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia, as well as its Gulf Arab allies, cut deeper than pledged in the new production cut deal effective January 1, 2019. Production declines in the three countries that won exemption from the cuts—Libya, Iran, and Venezuela—also contributed to the steepest monthly production drop at OPEC in two years, according to the Reuters survey.

Among the three exempted producers, Libya’s production and exports have been disrupted since early December due to port closures courtesy of bad weather as well as security incidents and issues at its largest oil field Sharara, which remains shut-in. With Venezuela’s crisis deepening, production continues to fall, while Iran’s oil output also drops as its exports are limited due to the U.S. sanctions.

According to the survey tracking supply to the market and based on shipping data and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC’s crude oil production in January was 30.98 million bpd, down by 890,000 bpd from December 2018.

Reuters data and estimates show that the eleven OPEC members bound by the pact—excluding exempted Venezuela, Libya, and Iran—reached 70 percent of the cuts they promised to deliver. Related: The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners led by Russia agreed in December to remove a total of 1.2 million bpd from the market in the first six months of 2019, with OPEC cutting 812,000 bpd and non-OPEC producers reducing output by 383,000 bpd, including a 230,000 bpd cut from Russia.

Earlier this week, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih promised that the Kingdom would continue to overachieve in delivering its share of the cuts for the full six months of the agreement. Saudi crude oil production has been around 10.2 million bpd in January, and will be further cut to close to 10.1 million in February, al-Falih noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Rallies As Saudis Cut Exports To The U.S.

Next Post

The World’s Most Extraordinary Oil & Gas Company
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Crude Rally On Hold

Crude Rally On Hold

 Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

 There’s No Slowing U.S. Natural Gas Production

There’s No Slowing U.S. Natural Gas Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com