Red Sea Strikes and China's Economic Stimulus Support Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 13 mins 79.77 +0.58 +0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.40 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.90 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.590 -0.019 -1.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.029 -1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Mars US 109 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.029 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.75 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.48 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.98 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 812 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.49 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.17 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 265 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.46 +0.87 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.61 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.86 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.46 +0.87 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.21 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 73.96 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 65.21 +0.87 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.56 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 14 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 5 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Biden to Okay Year-Round Sales of Higher-Ethanol Gasoline From 2025

Kazakhstan Fines Oil Firm for One of the Largest Emissions of Methane in History

Kazakhstan Fines Oil Firm for One of the Largest Emissions of Methane in History

A state environmental agency in…

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

Big Auto, which so recently…

Charting the Course of U.S. Oil Production

Charting the Course of U.S. Oil Production

While the U.S. is the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Red Sea Strikes and China's Economic Stimulus Support Oil Prices

By Michael Kern - Feb 20, 2024, 8:42 AM CST

China's attempts to boost its economy and renewed attacks from the Houthis in the Red Sea are adding upward pressure to oil prices this week.

oil

oil

oil

US Natural Gas Prices Collapse on Milder Weather and Robust Output

Natural Gas

- Russia is struggling to benefit from the extremely constructive diesel cracks lately as repeated Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s refinery infrastructure restricted its throughput capacity.

- According to Bloomberg, Russian refinery throughputs have decreased to 5.1 million b/d, a 400,000 b/d drop since the beginning of this year and the lowest run rates since October. 

- Since the start of the year, Ukrainian attacks have damaged six refineries that account for some 18% of the country’s crude processing capacity, pushing more crude towards exports. 

- Russia’s throughputs might recover relatively soon as there have been no new attacks for the past two weeks and some of the damaged refineries resumed operations (Ust-Luga condensate splitter, the independent Ilsky plant). 

Market Movers

- Denmark’s largest gas field Tyra, operated by TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), is set to restart production at the end of March, following a 4-year redevelopment hiatus, aiming to produce 2.8 Bcm per year. 

- Gabon has pre-empted the sale of Carlyle Group’s (NASDAQ:CG) Assala Energy unit to French upstream firm Maurel & Prom, paying $1.3 billion for the 45,000 b/d capacity oil producer.

- ADNOC, the national oil company of the UAE, said its future expansion will be anchored around natural gas, seeing it as a transition fuel towards its 2045 net zero target. 

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

There have been four strikes in three days in the Red Sea as a result of the Houthi's renewed maritime offensive, with Rubymar potentially becoming the first tanker to sink in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait since the most recent disruptions started. Combined with China’s record cut to its prime mortgage rate, a signal that Beijing is taking stimulus seriously, Brent’s current pricing range around $83 per barrel might test the mid-80s soon.

Houthis Sink UK-Linked Bulker. Escalating the Red Sea maritime warfare further, Houthi militias attacked a British-registered cargo vessel Rubymar carrying fertilizer in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, prompting the crew to abandon the ship as it was at risk of sinking. 

Saudi Aramco to Issue 2024 Bonds. Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) will most probably issue a bond this year, said the company’s CFO Ziad al-Murshed, with the bond duration expected to be 15 to 50 years.  

Gas Price Slump Frightens Investors. As US natural gas prices declined to the lowest level in real terms since Henry Hub started trading in 1990, currently around $1.55 per mmBtu, hedge funds have been selling their gas exposure for four weeks, leading to a net short of 1,276 Bcf.

Guyana Nearing in on New Licensing. Guyana intends to disclose the winners of the South American country’s first-ever competitive auction of offshore oil blocks by end-March, with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) bidding again in a consortium with Hess and China’s CNOOC (HKG:0883).  

Colombia Mulls Permanent Ban on New Coal. Colombia’s government is proposing a mining bill that would ban all new exploration and production for coal, in line with President Petro’s 2022 pre-election pledges, despite coal mining accounting for 1% of the country’s GDP.  

Goldman Sachs Has Uranium In Sight. US investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has greatly boosted its trading in physical uranium supplies, according to market reports it is also trading uranium futures, and writing options on physical uranium for hedge funds. 

UN Acquiesces to Deep Sea Mining. According to the head of the UN-linked International Seabed Authority, deep sea mining is only a matter of time as the organization meets in Jamaica next month, with Norway already greenlighting deep sea exploration in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mine Closures Finally Affect Lithium. Australian lithium stocks such as Pilbara Minerals or Liontown Resources enjoyed a rare stock rally this week amid rumors that Chinese EV maker CATL had closed its Jianxiawo mine in China, 3% of the transition metal’s global supply.  

Singapore Mandates SAF Usage from 2026. Singapore will require all flights departing the country to use at least 1% of sustainable aviation fuel from 2023 onwards, a target it seeks to raise to 5% by 2030, with SAF currently costing five times more than traditional jet fuel. 

North Sea Drillers Wary of UK Elections. Oil companies operating in the UK continental shelf in the North Sea said they would hold crisis talks to discuss the industry’s future as the opposition Labour Party promised to lift the oil windfall tax to 38% and extend its duration until 2030.  

Qatar Eyes Petrochemical Expansion. Endowed with 11% of the world’s natural gas reserves, Qatar is preparing to break ground for its $6 billion Ras Laffan petrochemical project, set to feature the Middle East’s largest ethane cracker and two new polyethylene trains. 

Europe’s Carbon Market Is Struggling. The combination of mild weather, high wind generation, declining natural gas prices, weak ETS trading activity, and EU recession have brought European carbon prices below €55 per tonne CO2, for the first time since August 2021.

Gunvor Takes Colombia to Court. Global energy trader Gunvor filed an appeal against the Colombian government after Bogota introduced a government trustee to oversee the operations of Gunvor’s Colombian subsidiary, accusing it of creating crime networks and crude smuggling.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Warm Winter Drags U.S. Natural Gas Prices to Three-Decade Low
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com