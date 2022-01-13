Record High Lithium Prices Threaten The EV Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.80 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.47 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.273 +0.003 +0.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.605 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.379 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.56 +0.99 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.56 +0.99 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.35 +2.22 +2.70%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 80.57 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.379 -0.005 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.18 +2.05 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.81 +2.25 +2.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.22 +1.92 +2.45%
Graph down Basra Light 45 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.04 +1.29 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.86 +1.01 +1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.35 +2.22 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 67.84 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 69.49 +0.92 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.64 +1.42 +1.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.04 +1.42 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 80.54 +1.82 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 77.14 +1.97 +2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 77.14 +1.97 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 79.99 +2.02 +2.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 82.64 +1.62 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 77.14 +2.02 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.56 +0.99 +1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 78.50 -0.50 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 72.25 -0.50 -0.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 82.13 -0.66 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 76.07 -0.52 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.02 -0.52 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.02 -0.52 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 78.50 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +1.50 +2.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.93 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 1 day Statoil Changes Name
  • 1 day Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 10 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 18 hours Nuclear power in Russia

Breaking News:

Manchin Wants Nuclear Tax Credit Extended In Biden’s Build Back Better Bill

The UAE Moves One Step Closer To Its Oil Production Goal

The UAE Moves One Step Closer To Its Oil Production Goal

The UAE took another step…

IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

Low natural gas deliveries from…

Biden Administration To Reduce Oil-Drilling Lease Area In Alaska

Biden Administration To Reduce Oil-Drilling Lease Area In Alaska

The Biden administration is seeking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Record High Lithium Prices Threaten The EV Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 13, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Lithium prices soared to record highs at the start of 2022 and there is no sign of the price rally stopping in the near future
  • As a key component of batteries, the rising cost of lithium could derail the decades-long decline in battery costs, which would threaten the EV and energy storage boom
  • This could push back projections of price parity between EVs and conventional vehicles by two years
Join Our Community

Soaring demand for key energy transition minerals and supply chain issues have propelled lithium prices to record highs, threatening to unravel a decade of steady declines in battery costs.    Lithium prices hit a record high at the start of 2022, and analysts say that the rally still has legs to continue even higher. The surging price of one of the battery pack’s key metals is already exerting enormous cost pressure on battery production, while demand continues to soar as nearly every major carmaker is developing electric vehicles (EVs) and aiming to significantly boost zero-emission car sales this decade. 

Yet, the highest-ever price of lithium—with no signs of a near-term slowdown—is raising the cost of battery packs after a decade of continuous cost declines. This year could see the first rise in battery prices since 2010, potentially undermining global efforts to speed up the adoption of EVs and clean energy technologies, analysts say. Carmakers could pass on the higher battery pack prices to consumers, pushing back the expected date of price parity between EVs and conventional vehicles by two years.  

Lithium Prices Soar To Record

On December 31st, the price of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate EXW China exceeded the threshold of $40 per kilogram, or $40,000/ton, for the first time ever, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Lithium carbonate prices within China reached a high of $41,925/ton at the end of 2021.   

Benchmark lithium carbonate prices in China jumped by nearly 500 percent throughout 2021, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s chief executive Simon Moores said. 

Early transactions from 2022 suggest that “lots of legs” are left in this rally, noted Caspar Rawles, Chief Data Officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. 

Related: Study: The Uptake Of EVs In Europe Is About To Explode In the week to January 6, lithium carbonate prices in China continued to rise as consumers restock ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities at the end of January and early February amid persistently tight supply. This pushed prices higher in other regions, too, such as Europe and the United States, Fastmarkets said last week.

The prospects for the coming months and years are also very bullish because new supply projects have faced some challenges. 

“Customers are realizing that new supplies are very difficult to bring on,” Tony Ottaviano, chief executive at Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources, told Bloomberg.

It’s unlikely that lithium prices would crash soon, unlike in previous commodity cycles, Gavin Montgomery, Research Director, Battery Raw Materials at Wood Mackenzie, told Nikkei Asia.

“We’re entering a sort of new era in terms of lithium pricing over the next few years because the growth will be so strong,” Montgomery said.  

In other words, industry executives and analysts believe that lithium prices will stay high for years to come. 

Lithium Price Surge Raises Battery Costs   

That’s a boon to lithium producers, but a bane of battery pack prices, which had dropped a staggering 89 percent between 2010 and 2021. 

Lithium-ion battery pack prices were above $1,200 per kilowatt-hour in 2010, but they had dropped in real terms to $132/kWh in 2021, BloombergNEF’s annual battery price survey showed in November. 

Li-ion battery prices dropped by 6 percent from $140/kWh in 2020 to $132/kWh 2021, but they could rise to $135/kWh in 2022 in nominal terms due to higher raw material prices, BloombergNEF said. 

According to the research provider, even low-cost chemistries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which is particularly exposed to lithium carbonate prices, have felt rising costs throughout the supply chain in recent months. Since September, Chinese producers have raised LFP prices by between 10-20 percent, BloombergNEF has estimated. 

If other technology improvements cannot mitigate the higher cost of raw materials, the point of breaking below the critical threshold of $100/kWh battery pack price could be pushed back by two years from BloombergNEF’s current expectation of 2024. 

High Battery Prices Could Slow EV Rollout 

“This would impact EV affordability or manufacturers’ margins and could hurt the economics of energy storage projects,” the research provider said. 

Higher battery price “creates a tough environment for automakers, particularly those in Europe, which have to increase EV sales in order to meet average fleet emissions standards,” said James Frith, BNEF’s head of energy storage research and lead author of the report. 

“These automakers may now have to make a choice between reducing their margins or passing costs on, at the risk of putting consumers off purchasing an EV,” Frith added. 

Related: Russia’s Natural Gas Threat Is Far From Subtle

If legacy automakers cannot secure battery packs at relatively affordable prices, they would lose in the global race to produce EVs as affordable to consumers as similar conventional models, Sanshiro Fukao, a senior fellow at the Itochu Research Institute, told Nikkei Asia. 

High raw material prices and tight markets for metals key to the energy transition could mean more expensive EVs than initially expected and some carmakers failing to meet their ambitious EV targets, Fukao added. 

“Today, the data shows a looming mismatch between the world’s strengthened climate ambitions and the availability of critical minerals that are essential to realising those ambitions,” Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said last year.

“Left unaddressed, these potential vulnerabilities could make global progress towards a clean energy future slower and more costly – and therefore hamper international efforts to tackle climate change,” Birol noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads For Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Partners See Huge Bonuses As Commodity Desk Revenue Explodes
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100
5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022

5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022
Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?
Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data
Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com