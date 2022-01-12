Study: The Uptake Of EVs In Europe Is About To Explode

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.93 +1.71 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.98 +1.26 +1.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.718 +0.469 +11.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.601 +0.037 +1.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.396 +0.038 +1.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.88 +2.75 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.13 +0.38 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 80.12 +3.84 +5.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.396 +0.038 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.13 -0.31 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.56 -0.42 -0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.30 +1.75 +2.29%
Graph down Basra Light 44 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.75 +2.16 +2.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.88 +2.75 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.88 +2.75 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.85 +2.96 +3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.13 +0.38 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.15 +2.63 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.57 +2.84 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.22 +2.99 +3.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.62 +2.99 +3.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.72 +2.89 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 75.17 +2.94 +4.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.17 +2.94 +4.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.97 +2.89 +3.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.02 +2.89 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.12 +2.89 +4.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.13 -0.66 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.17 +2.99 +4.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.12 +2.99 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.12 +2.99 +3.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +3.00 +4.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.51 +3.29 +4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 17 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins Statoil Changes Name
  • 4 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 1 day Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

The U.S. Spent $1.1B On Failed Carbon Capture Projects In A Decade

Record High Lithium Prices Are Here To Stay

Record High Lithium Prices Are Here To Stay

The price for lithium is…

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Oil faces a start to…

Flying Taxis Could Finally Make A Breakthrough In 2022

Flying Taxis Could Finally Make A Breakthrough In 2022

While space travel and the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Study: The Uptake Of EVs In Europe Is About To Explode

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 12, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • A more extensive choice of EV models, tighter emission regulations, and other government initiatives aimed at phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles are driving EV adoption
  • According to the Platform for Electromobility, there is a chance that EVs will reach cost parity with ICE cars within three years
Join Our Community

The uptake of electric cars in Europe's biggest car markets will accelerate over the next three years, with EVs overtaking internal combustion engine car sales by 2025, according to a report from the Platform for Electromobility.

The Platform for Electromobility, according to its website, is an association of organizations that are "committed to promote electromobility and strive to collectively develop solutions to electrify European transport, and to promote those solutions to the EU institutions and Member States."

According to the report, as cited by Business Green, the main factors driving increased uptake of EVs in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Poland, would include a more extensive choice of EV models, tighter emission regulations, and other government initiatives aimed at phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles as soon as possible. Falling upfront costs for EVs will also play an essential part in increased sales.

Upfront costs, by the way, were identified as the most important factor for a purchase decision, according to the company that conducted the survey on which the report was based, among 14,000 new car buyers across Europe. What the survey results suggest, then, is that when EVs reach cost parity with ICE vehicles, uptake will accelerate considerably.

The Business Green report argues that from a lifetime perspective, many EVs are already cheaper than ICE cars thanks to lower maintenance needs. Yet based on upfront costs, EVs still have a way to go until they become price competitive with gas guzzlers.

Yet, according to the Platform for Electromobility, there is a chance that EVs will reach cost parity with ICE cars within three years, and within 10 years, nearly all cars sold in Europe will be electric.

"We all need to respond appropriately to ensure we meet the demands of consumers," said the chairwoman of Platform for Electromobility, Amelie Pans. "It is our common responsibility to ensure that everyone in Europe, wherever they live, can switch to electric vehicles as early as they want."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is It Time For Big Oil To Split Up?

Next Post

The Yemen War: An Underestimated Risk For Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories
5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022

5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022
Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?
Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production

Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com