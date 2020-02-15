Real Energy Independence Is An Illusion

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 52.05 +0.63 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 57.32 +0.98 +1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.856 +0.030 +1.64%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 2 days 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 46.35 +0.45 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.856 +0.030 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.50 +0.77 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.03 +0.60 +1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 49.72 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 59.30 +0.92 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.36 +0.92 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 35.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.92 +0.25 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.82 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 51.82 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 44.02 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 43.42 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 47.92 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 54.79 +1.65 +3.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 59.15 +0.25 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 6 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 9 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 12 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 7 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 30 mins Weekly U.S. Imports of Crude Oil. No, the U.S. is NOT oil & gas self-sufficient.
  • 34 mins Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers
  • 6 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 4 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 6 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 9 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 5 mins "For the Public's Interest"
  • 12 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 16 hours No Justice in U.S.
  • 6 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 13 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Stop Selling Fuel Oil To Power Plants

Alt Text

Global Oil Inventories Set To Soar As OPEC Fails To Take Action

Sliding oil demand in Asia…

Alt Text

How Much Further Can Libya’s Oil Production Fall?

Once perceived as the wildcard…

Alt Text

Can Digital Tech Solve Oil’s Talent Crisis?

Younger generations aren’t hearing the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Real Energy Independence Is An Illusion

By Anes Alic - Feb 15, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Tanker

Ultimately, energy independence is an illusion in the era of globalization because the hyper connectedness of the market makes it impossible. Still, it’s a never-ending battle cry that ends up being an argument of semantics, the outcome of which depends on how you define “independence”.   

America's ongoing oil and shale boom has reignited the debate about something that the nation had long come to consider a far-off dream: energy independence. 

The notion that the country could become self-sufficient by producing enough energy to sustain the entirety of its population and industries was first floated by Nixon when he declared war on foreign oil during the oil crisis of the 1970s. 

It was later popularized by Bush in a state of the union address in February 2006 when he decried United States’ addiction to oil, which is often imported from unstable parts of the world before announcing plans to break this addiction by developing several alternatives, including a multibillion-dollar subsidized ramp-up of biofuels. 

Bush went on to boldly declare that by 2025, America would “...make our dependence on Middle Eastern oil a thing of the past” by cutting imports from Gulf states by three-quarters.

Well, it turns out the former president was prescient on some key predictions, which in hindsight appears quite remarkable when you consider that back then, the shale industry was barely on its feet. The shale era now is in full swing, with Trump, uncharacteristically, preferring to describe it using the somewhat less boisterous moniker of a “new era of American energy dominance”.

But the devil is in the details in any discussion as to whether America is any closer to true energy independence than during Nixon’s time or whether it is a populist charade masquerading as an energy strategy. There’s a third option, too: It’s simply misunderstood. 

Net Oil Exporter

For many years, the United States has been the leader in the $6 trillion global energy market, and is currently the world’s largest oil producer accounting for about 18 percent of global oil supply. But it has also been a leading importer of energy with foreign markets supplying about 20 percent of its needs.

However, the country recently achieved a key tenet of energy independence: becoming a net exporter of petroleum - which includes crude oil and petroleum products. In 2019, the US became a net petroleum exporting nation for the first time in 75 years with the latest data by U.S. Department of Energy (November 2019) showing that the country exported around 750,000 b/d more than it imported - the third consecutive month it did so.

But this ‘net exporter’ tag comes with an asterisk: US crude oil imports, specifically, averaged 5.8 million b/d in November vs. 3.0 million b/d for exports with the US Gulf Coast being the only region that exports more crude oil than it imports.

Indeed, US crude imports have remained stubbornly high even during the shale boom thanks to healthy domestic demand. US crude oil production has shot up 160 percent to over 13 million b/d since the advent of the shale era; meanwhile, domestic demand has remained flat but very high at 19-21 million b/d.  Related: Oil Recovers From Last Night’s Nosedive

In 2019, the country still imported 9.1 million b/d of petroleum and other liquids, with 6.8 million b/d of those being crude oil, due to constraints such as regional supply/demand imbalances, infrastructural challenges and other factors. Further, many of the refineries in the United States optimized to process the heavier crude grades from Canada, Venezuela, and Mexico instead of the lighter, sweeter oil crude from its own shale fields. 

Source: EIA

The main consolation here is that a bigger proportion of its oil imports have been coming from its northern ally with crude imports from Canada clocking in at 134 million barrels in 2019 from 76 million in 2008. As Bush predicted, the United States is no longer as heavily reliant on OPEC for its oil, with the cartel supplying less than 30 percent of imports.

Sensitivity To World Oil Price Swings

True energy independence, however, goes beyond the mere supply-demand equation.

True energy independence means that the United States not only supplies all its oil needs but also that its oil markets are inured from disruptions by events in foreign markets. In other words, the Department of Defense and the American consumer should no longer be at the mercy of global energy price swings.

The reality here, however, is very different. This often hits home when major supply/demand shocks, such as the Saudi drone attacks, occur. 

Although one could certainly argue that the shale boom has watered down OPEC’s influence, offering a level of insulation against price shocks when OPEC restricts output, the United States has hardly separated itself from the world’s energy stage.

Oil prices spiked 20 percent in the aftermath of the attacks and remained 10 percent higher for weeks despite Saudi Arabia having enough reserves to last several weeks and quickly restoring production. As the Times noted, had this attack happened a decade ago, oil prices would probably have spiked way higher and rocked the global economy. Still, it was a stark reminder that energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas just cannot hide from global fluctuations.  Related: A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

The basic problem here is fungibility. Whereas there are no shortages of barriers to free trade across the globe ranging from tariffs and legal sanctions to the more practical problems of price and infrastructure, consumers of fossil fuels are generally able to access them from producers from all over the globe. The US produces 18 percent of the world’s oil and as such, it has some clout to sway global markets, but it is only one moving part that affects the remaining 82 percent of the world’s oil supply.

The only way to be truly independent of these risks is by not using these energy sources at all - by going green.

Renewable energy sources such as solar have their limitations, too, since they require special elements and metals such as gallium, indium, tellurium, neodymium, europium, yttrium, terbium and dysprosium that frequently have to be imported or mined domestically at great environmental costs. But unlike fossil fuels, these elements are not the energy source itself but rather part of the tech that makes them possible and can therefore be substituted and replaced through innovation.

In the final analysis, all this talk of “energy independence" and " energy dominance" is all about becoming the masters of our own fate. This is something that we clearly cannot achieve when still relying on fossil fuels for the bulk of our energy, and going entirely green is the closest we will ever get to true energy independence.

By Anes Alic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Can Digital Tech Solve Oil’s Talent Crisis?
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles

Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com