Can Digital Tech Solve Oil’s Talent Crisis?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 52.05 +0.63 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 57.32 +0.98 +1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.856 +0.030 +1.64%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 2 days 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 46.35 +0.45 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.856 +0.030 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.50 +0.77 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.03 +0.60 +1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 49.72 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 59.30 +0.92 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.36 +0.92 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 35.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.92 +0.25 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.82 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 51.82 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 44.02 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 43.42 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 47.92 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 54.79 +1.65 +3.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 59.15 +0.25 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 6 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 9 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 12 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 7 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 30 mins Weekly U.S. Imports of Crude Oil. No, the U.S. is NOT oil & gas self-sufficient.
  • 34 mins Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers
  • 6 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 4 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 6 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 9 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 5 mins "For the Public's Interest"
  • 12 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 16 hours No Justice in U.S.
  • 6 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 13 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Stop Selling Fuel Oil To Power Plants

Alt Text

Canada Rocked By Anti-Pipeline Protests

Protests against Canada’s new Coastal…

Alt Text

The Real Reason The Saudis Are Desperate To Restart This Giant Oilfield

Saudi Arabia is pushing to…

Alt Text

Is The Permian Basin Getting Gassier?

In a recent report Rystad…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Digital Tech Solve Oil’s Talent Crisis?

By Irina Slav - Feb 15, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Workers at rig

The oil industry isn’t just struggling to maintain a modicum of positive reputation under the growing anti-fossil fuel pressure from multiple sides--it’s also struggling to render itself attractive to the next-gen workforce, according to the most recent study sounding the hydrocarbon employment alarm bells. 

Younger generations aren’t hearing the calling to an oil industry that is gearing up for a dramatic talent shortage as mature experts begin to retire. 

So how do you make people want to work in the oil business again?

The answer appears to be simpler than some may believe: change the industry. Make it more about technology than oil.

It’s not just a change in the narrative or window-dressing. Oil field service majors, for one, are genuinely shifting away from just extracting oil and gas from the ground. They are betting big on digital technology, and this includes technology that can be used outside the oil industry.

Baker Hughes, for instance, recently showcased among a host of other solutions a software product called Phantom View that the company describes as an enhanced extended reality platform. The platform aims to overcome the limitations of hardware by virtualizing various activities and connecting employees to facilitate collaboration and, ultimately, cut costs without compromising the quality of the activities they perform, according to the project leader for Phantom View, Jeff Potts, who is Baker Hughes’ leader for what the company calls cyber-physical systems.

Superaccurate visualisation technology is at the heart of Phantom View, and this is what makes it applicable in other industries besides oil. The tech is already being tested by medical professionals, Potts told Oilprice, and it can also be used successfully in architecture, real estate, and renewable energy, too, facilitating and improving maintenance, which, like in oil and gas, is one of the areas that lends itself most readily to cost cuts through the application of digital tech.

Schlumberger, for its part, has developed what it calls Technology 4.0 that, according to the company’s website, focuses on automation and continuous optimization. Cloud, big data, and high-performance computing are among the keywords in Schlumberger’s Technology 4.0, which it describes as a holistic approach to the challenges of the oil and gas industry. Related: Russia And Saudi Arabia Fight For Market Share In This Huge Oil Market

Halliburton has also gone digital, pushed in that direction largely by GE’s acquisition of Baker Hughes three years ago. Its DecisionSpace360 platform is a multi-app, multipurpose solution aimed at improving pretty much every aspect of oil and gas exploration and production.

The New Workforce

Last year, the Houston Chronicle’s Sergio Chapa wrote an overview of the new sort of workforce the oil industry is hiring. Positions included scrum master, agile coach, data scientist, cloud architect, and even user experience designer. These were jobs that, according to the industry, could lure in young talent by taking away some of oil’s bad rep with the focus on digital tech. The software push of oil field service majors suggests the shift is working, making work in the energy industry more appealing to the new generations of professionals that are coming to the job market.

This same shift to technology, however, does more than lure in new talent. It also helps retain talent. This could, over the long term, cushion any potential blow from oil price drops that have in the past invariably resulted in job losses. The job loss cycle no longer has to be the standard scenario thanks to technology.

It may sound counterintuitive, but the rise of digital tech, all that automation and machine learning, will not displace human workers, Baker Hughes’ VP of Ventures and Growth told Oilprice in an interview. It will simply complement their work. Indeed, software solutions in the field seem to aim to make human work easier and more efficient, with more accurate results, up to and including drone maintenance surveys and methane leak detection that both need a human operator behind the machine.

What’s more, however, technology makes the workforce more flexible. Retraining is much easier than it has ever been in the digital environment and could significantly enhance job security: an important factor driving educational and career decisions among young people and a factor that has been pushing many away from oil and gas in the post-2014 years. Related: Asia’s Demand For Middle East Oil Plunges On Coronavirus Outbreak

Naturally, this shift is not altruistic. Digitalization is helping to keep costs low and, it seems, it is already paying off. Halliburton, for example, said at the release of its Q4 and full-2019 financial figures that it will be shifting its focus from loss-making shale oil and gas to more profitable ventures including digital technology. Schlumberger is doing the same, and according to a Deloitte survey cited by the Houston Chronicle’s Chapa, so should other oil field services companies.

Indeed, a recently released Fortune Business Insights study says the digital oil field market could expand to a size of $34.58 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual rate of almost 5 percent. There is a clear goal behind the digital shift in oil field services and the consumers of these services: the world is going digital and no industry should lag behind.

Besides sounding a lot less controversial than oil, energy technology actually reflects a changing reality, a well calculated investment in a transformation that could make the oil and gas industry a more desirable workplace for the next generation of talent.

If the company you work for doesn’t just make drillbits for Shell or Chevron but also diagnostic and planning software for surgeons, it can’t be that bad, can it?

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Canada Rocked By Anti-Pipeline Protests

Next Post

Real Energy Independence Is An Illusion
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles

Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com