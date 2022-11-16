Reading The Tea Leaves In Energy Markets

Give up on dreams that the Republicans will repeal the Inflation Reduction Act.

They haven’t got the votes to do so, and by the time they might have the votes, the players in the energy sector will have gotten used to all the benefits in the form of tax credits or other handouts. Whether it’s the oil depletion allowance, ethanol subsidies, or simple farm support payments for example—industries and groups are extremely reluctant to relinquish attractive economic benefits. And if you were betting that a politically resurrected Donald Trump returns chanting “Drill, baby, drill,” please note that the owner of the major conservative news outlet, Rupert Murdoch along with politically prominent others, seem to have lost interest in his candidacy, so don’t count on that either.