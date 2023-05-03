Rare Earth Metals See Prices Plunge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.64 -3.02 -4.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.40 -2.92 -3.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 72.02 -3.12 -4.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 -0.048 -2.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.320 -0.115 -4.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.320 -0.115 -4.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.91 -1.03 -1.30%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.89 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.69 -4.58 -5.93%
Graph down Basra Light 520 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.20 -4.97 -6.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.54 -4.30 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.87 -4.12 -6.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.41 -4.00 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.81 -4.00 -5.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 72.06 -4.00 -5.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 69.21 -4.00 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.21 -4.00 -5.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 76.16 -4.00 -4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.51 -4.00 -5.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 hours The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

IMF: Saudi Arabia Needs Oil Prices At $80.90 To Balance Budget

IMF: Saudi Arabia Needs Oil Prices At $80.90 To Balance Budget

According to the IMF, Saudi…

How Cheap Can EVs Actually Get?

How Cheap Can EVs Actually Get?

Following a huge investment drive…

Oil Price Rout Sends Ripples Across Related Industries

Oil Price Rout Sends Ripples Across Related Industries

Growing economic concerns in both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rare Earth Metals See Prices Plunge

By Ag Metal Miner - May 03, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The Monthly Metals Index for rare earths reflects a significant drop.
  • Most components in the AGmetalminer rare earths index saw declines last month.
  • New projects could add downward pressure to rare earth prices.
Join Our Community

By Jennifer Kary via AGMetalminer.com

The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) suffered yet another significant drop month-over-month. Overall, the index fell 15.81%. These massive drops in prices are the result of several factors. One of the biggest culprits is rising supply and falling demand. Prices for rare earth metals have also decreased due to new mining initiatives cropping up globally. While some parts of the MetalMiner rare earths index traded sideways month-over-month, most components fell, pulling the overall index down sharply.

MMI

China Considers Banning the Export of Certain Rare Earth Elements

China could possibly ban the export of certain rare earth elements. The move aims to protect China’s high-tech advantages, but it could have significant economic implications for the United States and Japan. China’s dominance of the rare earth marketplace has been a concern for many countries that still depend on China to transform raw rare earth materials into usable final products. Therefore, a ban or restriction on rare earth element exports by China could have major implications on global supply chains.

That said, some experts think that China’s threat to halt rare mineral exports may not give Beijing much of an advantage in the ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China. In fact, they feel that the move could harm China’s own economy by reducing finished goods exports.

Positive and Negative Impacts of a Possible Chinese Export Ban

Estimates indicate that China’s plan for the export ban could be completed by the end of 2023. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, China produces slightly over two-thirds of the world’s rare earth metals. It also has twice as many mine reserves as the next closest country. And since China supplies 80% of the rare earths imported by the U.S., the ban may be detrimental to some American-based businesses.

Despite these negative implications, some interpret the move as a blessing in disguise. After all, the world continues to look for alternatives to Chinese rare earth supplies to reduce dependence on the Asian nation. If China were to push through the ban, the world would have no choice but to seek out new sources and trade partnerships.

Supplies Rising Alongside With New Rare Earth Mining Projects

China’s move may not be as fruitful as hoped due to the rising number of new mining initiatives for rare earth elements. Indeed, supply is beginning to rise, and with it, demand is falling. Thanks to this, short-term element prices have not found much bullish strength. However, there remains a silver lining in that these new initiatives will deter reliance on China and help shape a new global rare earth supply chain.

For instance, the U.S. Department of Defense recently gave MP Materials a $35 million grant to establish a new rare earths processing facility. This recognition is a part of the DoD’s initiatives to strengthen local mining and distribution while lessening reliance on China. Additionally, the DoD and MP Materials have been working together on additional projects to improve the U.S. supply chain for rare earths. Such initiatives will drastically increase American competitiveness in the global clean energy market.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also drawn attention to how rare earths will affect the “green revolution.” According to the IEA research on the importance of crucial minerals in the transition to clean energy, by 2040, the total amount of minerals needed for global renewable energy technologies will have doubled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rare Earths MMI: Notable Price Moves

  • Praseodymium neodymium oxide dropped significantly by 16.07%, bringing prices to $62,830.40 per metric ton.
  • Chinese neodymium oxide suffered a harsh drop of 18.3%, which brought prices to $66,427.91 per metric ton.
  • Cerium oxide dropped sharply by 15.45% month-over-month. Prices currently sit at $799.57 per metric ton.
  • Finally, dysprosium oxide dropped by 8.88%, bringing prices to $274.43 per kilogram.

By AGMetalminer.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

European Oil Giants Beat Energy Traders At Their Own Game In 2022
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever
5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com