The U.S. Oil and Gas Industry Spent $234 Billion on M&A in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.59 +0.87 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.44 +0.55 +0.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.49 +0.52 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.734 +0.031 +1.82%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.747 -0.011 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.747 -0.011 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 840 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 293 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 +1.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 16 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

The U.S. Oil and Gas Industry Spent $234 Billion on M&A in 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP

Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy…

40 Companies Join Race for Natural Hydrogen Deposits

40 Companies Join Race for Natural Hydrogen Deposits

White hydrogen, a naturally occurring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Oil and Gas Industry Spent $234 Billion on M&A in 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 19, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

U.S. oil and gas exploration and production companies spent as much as $234 billion on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) last year—the highest such spend in real dollar terms since 2012, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Tuesday.

The deal-making of the past year marks a return to the consolidation trend from before 2020, the EIA noted. Between 2020 and 2022, heightened market volatility and uncertainties in demand and supply led to a decline in transactions.  

But M&A activity was back with a bang in 2023, when many multi-billion deals were announced, including $50-billion-plus all-stock transactions for each of Exxon and Chevron.

The U.S. upstream oil and gas industry booked its biggest-ever quarter for mergers and acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a total of $144 billion worth of deals, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) said in a report in January. 

Analysts and industry executives expect the consolidation drive that began in 2023 to continue this year, with the potential of more mega-deals of the scale that Exxon-Pioneer and Chevron-Hess announced at the end of last year. 

Industry executives of companies active in the Permian basin expect more large-size deals to be announced in the coming months, according to the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey. 

Of the 122 executives responding to a question in the survey, 77% said they expect more acquisitions of $50 billion or more to occur in the next two years.  

One result of recent consolidation activity is larger companies that own more producing assets, the EIA said.

If both Exxon and Chevron deals conclude successfully, ExxonMobil could become the largest crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) producer in the United States with 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), or nearly 7% of total U.S. production, ahead of the current leader in output, Chevron, per data from Evaluate Energy cited by the EIA.

“Barring any other large production or asset ownership changes, recent M&A could make ExxonMobil the largest crude oil and NGL producer in the United States,” the administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Giants Create Global Synthetic Natural Gas Coalition

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com