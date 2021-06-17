Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 8 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 13 hours Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land
  • 1 day And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

Jeff Bezos-Backed Company To Build Fusion Plant In UK

2 Stocks That Could Play Pivotal Roles In America’s Infrastructure Makeover

2 Stocks That Could Play Pivotal Roles In America’s Infrastructure Makeover

The U.S. energy grid is…

Depleted Gas Stocks Force Europe To Use More Coal

Depleted Gas Stocks Force Europe To Use More Coal

A cold snap in Europe…

The Renewable Energy Revolution Has A Major Employment Problem

The Renewable Energy Revolution Has A Major Employment Problem

The renewable energy boom is…

Oilfield Services Receive A Major Boost As Oil Prices Rally

By Irina Slav - Jun 17, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
The steady and substantial climb in oil prices has led to more business for oilfield service providers and higher prices, Reuters has reported, citing data from the industry.

“We are already beginning to see a positive increase in activity and an upturn in service pricing will hopefully be reflected in the coming months,” the report quoted Packers Plus Energy Services’ chief executive Stuart Wilson as saying.

The revival of the oilfield service industry comes despite continuing financial discipline on the part of exploration and production companies and a slow recovery in U.S. shale oil output than in previous industry cycles.

Hiring in the industry has also ticked up after bottoming out at less than 600,000 at the beginning of this year. Since then, the oilfield services industry has added more than 27,000 jobs, the Reuters report said.

“Operators appear to be a lot more optimistic and considering projects that have lay dormant the previous year,” Packers Plus’ Wilson told Reuters. “We are seeing more orders being confirmed at pricing levels that are more comparable to pre-pandemic levels.”

The oilfield services segment of the energy industry is normally the hardest hit when prices tank as exploration and production companies tighten their purse strings and cut budgets and output. The last crisis was particularly severe for oilfield service providers, as it hit their clients worse than any previous price collapse.

Business will likely continue to improve in the months and possibly years to come: rising oil prices, which hit the highest in three years this month, have already prompted warnings that supply will need to increase to curb the rally.

Reuters’ John Kemp earlier this week wrote in his weekly column that a ramp-up in oil production was urgently needed as the global economy—and with it, demand for crude—was recovering faster than previously expected.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

