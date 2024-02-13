Oil Steady As Inflation Comes In Hotter Than Expected

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.72 +0.80 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.63 +0.63 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.18 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.670 -0.098 -5.54%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.389 +0.022 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 102 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.389 +0.022 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.08 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 806 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.85 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.93 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 259 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 57.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.07 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.32 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.92 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 66.67 +0.08 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 72.42 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 63.67 +0.08 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 13 hours OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 5 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 2 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Trump Can't Stop Energy Transition: Kerry

China’s Commodity Imports Off To A Good Start To 2024

China’s Commodity Imports Off To A Good Start To 2024

Chinese commodity imports remained robust…

Rapid EV Adoption Risks Tying U.S. to Chinese Interests

Rapid EV Adoption Risks Tying U.S. to Chinese Interests

A rushed approach to electric…

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Heavy carbon emitting manufacturers all…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Steady As Inflation Comes In Hotter Than Expected

By Tom Kool - Feb 13, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Stocks

Equity markets got caught off guard by higher-than-expected U.S. inflation figures, but crude prices have shown resilience.

 

US Natural Gas Prices Collapse on Milder Weather and Robust Output

- US natural gas prices hit a 40-month low last week at just $1.91 per mmBtu as the combined effect of mild weather, strongly rebounding production and sizable inventories continue to weigh on prices. 
- February to date, US population-weighted temperature has averaged 46 Fahrenheit, some 5 degrees above normal, whilst nationwide gas production rebounded from the cold snap to an average of 104.4 Bcf per day this month. 
- Milder-than-usual weather has also impacted natural gas inventories, with the most recent weekly data showing a meagre withdrawal of just 75 BCf, with current gas stocks 11% above the five-year average. 
- Net positioning in the Henry Hub futures contract has been getting shorter for four consecutive weeks, with short positions held by hedge funds and other money managers exceeding long ones by 95,900 lots. 

Market Movers

- US oil major ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has emerged as a surprise bidder for Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum, submitting a credit bid on the back of its $12 billion worth of asset expropriations in Venezuela. 
- Trading major Vitol agreed to buy a controlling stake in Italy’s Saras refinery from the Moratti family, buying 35% of the company for $1.9 billion and outstripping trading rival Trafigura. 
- Mining giant Glencore (LON:GLEN) intends to sell its 49% stake in the Koniambo nickel project in New Caledonia, with production at the loss-making asset halted for the next six months. 

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Higher-than-expected US inflation data have capped this week’s pricing upside as the Middle East continues to boil amidst several failed mediation attempts to bring about a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. US CPI at 0.3% in January and 3.1% year-on-year does not bode well for interest rate hikes anytime soon and a potential crude inventory increase could start pushing crude prices lower, with Brent so far moving sideways at $82 per barrel. 

OPEC Cuts Its Oil Supply Forecast. In its Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC kept its 2024-2025 demand projection unchanged, however curbed its non-OPEC supply forecast by 150,000 b/d to 70.55 million b/d, citing slower-than-anticipated production growth in the US and Russia. 

API Takes White House to Court. The American Petroleum Institute filed a legal challenge to the Biden administration’s plan to limit the 2024-2029 Gulf of Mexico leasing plan to mere three sales (with none in 2024), arguing the White House limits access to energy. 

Saudi Arabia Plays Up Energy Transition. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the lowering of Saudi Aramco’s production capacity to 12 million b/d was driven by the need to develop renewable energies, and that its current 3 million b/d spare capacity is enough.

Diamondback to Merge with Endeavor. US shale specialist Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is set to close a deal to buy Endeavor Energy Resources in a $25 billion cash-and-stock transaction, creating the third largest Permian producer at a market cap of $50 billion.

Australia’s Top Oil Producer Doesn’t Give Up. Following its failed attempt to merge with Australian peer Santos (ASX:STO), energy major Woodside (ASX:WDS) said it remains open to acquisitions, rumoured to take a stake in Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles LNG project.

Coal Trading to Become Fashionable Again. The Intercontinental Exchange has drastically cut initial margin requirements for coal derivative contracts by some 40%, with the margin for the API 2 benchmark now down to $11.06 per tonne, boosting its futures contracts’ liquidity. 

US Shale Production to Recover in March. The US Energy Information Administration predicts that shale production from the United States’ leading shale basins would increase by 20,000 b/d in March to 9.72 million b/d, almost completely driven by higher Permian output. 

Equatorial Guinea In Serious Trouble. Equatorial Guinea’s most promising exploration project, a three-well campaign in Block G, was canceled due to “serious problems” with the project’s drilling rig, announced the same day that ExxonMobil confirmed it would exit the country. 

Mexico’s Methane Leaks Continue into 2023. Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex has been releasing large volumes of methane from its Zaap-C offshore platform even after the UN’s Methane Emissions Observatory warned Mexico of the ongoing plumes observed on 25 days last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Refiners Eye Atlantic Basin Diversification. India’s Bharat Petroleum Corporation (NSE:BPCL) is looking for oil and gas producing assets in Brazil and West Africa to supply its three refineries in Bina, Mumbai and Kochi, expanding the country’s upstream portfolio. 

BP’s Refinery Fire Scares Oil Investors. The blaze at BP’s (NYSE:BP) 440,000 b/d Whiting refinery in Indiana and its slower-than-expected restart scared portfolio investors last week as hedge funds sold a total of 62 million barrels in WTI futures contracts, the fastest rate since October. 

Austrian Government Wants to Cut Russian Gas. As the share of Russian gas in Austria’s imports rose to a new record of 98% in December, its energy minister stated that it would consider taking radical steps such as unilaterally ending the country’s supply contract that runs until 2040.

Mozambique’s Giant LNG Project Delayed. Africa’s largest LNG project in development, Mozambique’s 18.1 mtpa Rovuma LNG terminal will only see a final investment decision in 2025, following years of delays caused by ISIS-linked insurgency in the region. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Refinery Outage Delays Next Oil Price Rally
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com