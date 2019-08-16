Oil Steady Amid Tiny Rig Count Increase

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.92 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.72 +0.49 +0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.209 -0.028 -1.25%
Mars US 20 hours 57.27 -0.26 -0.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
Urals 2 days 56.15 -0.45 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.13 -0.40 -0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.209 -0.028 -1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.28 -1.35 -2.26%
Murban 2 days 59.85 -1.48 -2.41%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.82 -0.45 -0.86%
Basra Light 2 days 60.65 -0.78 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 57.57 -0.50 -0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 -0.23 -0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.99 +0.42 +1.09%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 42.72 -1.31 -2.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 51.97 -0.76 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 54.87 -0.76 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.62 -0.71 -1.38%
Peace Sour 22 hours 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Peace Sour 22 hours 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 49.97 -1.26 -2.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.37 -0.76 -1.35%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.47 -1.76 -3.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 -2.75 -5.12%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 -2.75 -5.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.88 -1.94 -3.09%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.42 -2.63 -5.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.37 -2.63 -4.78%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.37 -2.63 -4.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.00 -2.75 -5.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.75 +2.00 +4.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.35 -0.76 -1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 7 minutes Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 11 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 15 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 19 mins In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 14 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 18 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 1 hour Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 11 hours Continental Resource's Hamm (Trump Buddy) wants shale to cut production.Can't compete with peers. Stock will drop in half again.
  • 13 hours Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 4 hours Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  • 12 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 days Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 1 day I think I might be wrong about a 2020 shakeout
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 days Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission

Breaking News:

Scientists: Conventional Oil Impacts Groundwater More Than Fracking

Alt Text

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

The stars seem to be…

Alt Text

Heat Wave Pushes Texas Power Demand To Record-High

Unusually high temperatures caused a…

Alt Text

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

As the trade war continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Steady Amid Tiny Rig Count Increase

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 16, 2019, 12:21 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig

The US oil and gas rig count increase by 1 this week, according to Baker Hughes—a small gain that ends a string of significant losses for the United States. The total oil and gas rig count now stands at 935, or 122 down from this time last year. US production, however, is still significantly up year on year.

The total number of active oil rigs in the United States increased by 6 according to the report, reaching 770. The number of active gas rigs decreased by 4 to reach 165. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1, to zero.

Oil rigs have seen a loss of 99 rigs year on year, with gas rigs down 21 since this time last year. The combined oil and gas rig count is down solidly in triple-digit territory, at 122 year on year.

Year-to-date, the oil rig count has fallen from 858 active rigs since the beginning of the year to 770, while gas rigs have fallen from 187 to 165 during that same time.

Oil prices were trading up slightly on Friday ahead of the data.

At 11:37 am EST today WTI was up $0.12 (+0.22%) at $54.59—up $0.20 week on week. The Brent benchmark was also up on the day, by $0.36 (+0.62%) at $58.59—down just $.09 from this time last week.

US production held fast at an average of 12.3 million bpd for week ending August 9, which is just 100,000 bpd off the all-time high.

Canada’s overall rig count saw a yet another increase this week, although small. Oil and gas rigs climbed by 2, adding to last week’s 3-rig increase. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are still down 70 year on year. Canada’s oil rigs are down 40 year on year, with gas rigs down 30 year on year.

WTI was trading up 0.26% shortly after data release, while Brent was trading up 0.53%.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Trump, OPEC Jawbone Oil In Opposite Directions

Next Post

Can Oil Markets Withstand Recession Fears?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War
Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

 China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

 Germany’s Big Bet On Hydrogen

Germany’s Big Bet On Hydrogen

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com