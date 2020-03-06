Oil Rig Count Increases Amid Price Rout

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 41.28 -4.62 -10.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 45.27 -4.72 -9.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 5 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 7 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 9 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 3 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 22 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 15 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 19 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 6 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 21 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 3 hours Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day China: COVAD-19 has ALREADY MUTATED AT LEAST ONCE. COVAD-19 is an RNA virus thus can mutate rapidly. Death rate now 3.4%
  • 12 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 13 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?

Breaking News:

U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

Alt Text

Short Positions In Oil Have Tripled Since Beginning Of The Year

Short sellers have added more…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Collapse 8% As Novak Tells OPEC+ To Pump At Will

Oil prices plunged by more…

Alt Text

IHS: Oil Demand Set For Largest Decline In History

Crude oil demand during this…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rig Count Increases Amid Price Rout

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 06, 2020, 12:12 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil rig

Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil and gas rigs in the US rose this week by 3­ to 793, with the total oil and gas rigs clocking in at 234 fewer than this time last year.

The number of oil rigs increased for the week, by 4 rigs, according to Baker Hughes data, bringing the total to 682—a 152-rig loss year over year.

The total number of active gas rigs in the United States fell by 1 according to the report, to 109. This compares to 193 a year ago. 

The miscellaneous rig count stayed the same this week as well, for a total of 2 miscellaneous rigs.

Meanwhile, oil production in the United States ticked up to 13.1 million bpd, according to data provided by the Energy Information Administration—a brand new high for the US.

The number of rigs in the most prolific basin, the Permian, rose by 4 this week to 415, compared to 465 rigs one year ago. The second largest basin, the Eagle Ford, held fast at 68 rigs, compared to 81 a year ago.  

The WTI benchmark at 12:18 pm was trading at $42.00 (-8.50%) per barrel—almost $3 per barrel below last week levels as OPEC and OPEC+ failed to reach a deal thus far on Friday, with Russia refusing to expand the generous cuts that OPEC suggested. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak sent prices falling further downward by telling OPEC+ members that they could pump at will after April 1.

The Brent benchmark was trading at $45.63 (-8.72%)—roughly $4 per barrel below last week’s levels.  

Canada’s overall rig count decreased by 37 rigs this week, to a total of 203 rigs. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now up 14 year on year. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC Failure Leads To Oil Price Crash

Next Post

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

 How Markets And The Media Have Overhyped Coronavirus

How Markets And The Media Have Overhyped Coronavirus

 Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com