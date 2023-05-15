Oil Prices Sink As Economic Concerns Continue To Dominate Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.87 -0.17 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.96 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.45 -0.91 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.292 +0.026 +1.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.417 -0.013 -0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.69 +0.38 +0.50%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.19 -1.28 -1.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.417 -0.013 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 72.70 -2.82 -3.73%
Graph down Murban 3 days 73.94 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 72.01 -1.04 -1.42%
Graph down Basra Light 531 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 74.91 -0.58 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.24 -1.13 -1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.69 +0.38 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.06 -0.71 -1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 48.79 -0.83 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 72.19 -0.83 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 70.44 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 67.59 -0.83 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 65.59 -0.83 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 74.54 -0.83 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 63.89 -0.83 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 -2.75 -3.91%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.25 -2.75 -4.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.63 -0.79 -1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.40 -2.84 -4.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.35 -2.84 -4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.35 -2.84 -4.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.50 -2.75 -3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 14 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Newcrest Agrees To Newmont’s $17.8 Billion Takeover Bid

The Middle East IPO Boom May Have Reached Its Zenith

The Middle East IPO Boom May Have Reached Its Zenith

Saudi Arabia’s decision to postpone…

3 EV Stocks Sending Red Flag Signals

3 EV Stocks Sending Red Flag Signals

While the Tesla bulls are…

Houston Is Attracting Oil Flows Again Amid Record-High U.S. Crude Exports

Houston Is Attracting Oil Flows Again Amid Record-High U.S. Crude Exports

Record-high U.S. oil exports and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Sink As Economic Concerns Continue To Dominate Markets

By Irina Slav - May 15, 2023, 2:22 AM CDT
  • Oil prices started the week lower once again, with West Texas Intermediate trading below $70 and Brent falling below $74.
  • Fears of a U.S. debt default are the major economic factor pulling oil prices lower, with Congress locked in negotiations.
  • Uneven reopening in China is only adding to bearish sentiment, with traders looking out for demand revisions in this month's IEA report.
Join Our Community

Crude oil started trade this week with a decline, based on Asian trade data from earlier in the day, as traders’ worry about the state of the global economy trumped any expectations of tight supply.

At the time of writing Brent was trading at below $74 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate had slipped below $70 per barrel as fears of a possible U.S. debt default continue to run high while Congress remains locked in negotiations over the debt ceiling.

Legislators need to agree on a higher debt ceiling as soon as possible because the state’s coffers will run out by June 1st, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. This is not the first time Congress is taking its time agreeing to higher debt limits and it is not the first time various officials are sounding the default alarm.

The current debt ceiling of the United States is $31.4 trillion. Democrats and the White House want this raised without any conditions but Republicans insist on some spending cuts in order to agree to the raise.

"With the uneven re-opening in China and concerns that the U.S is facing a growth slowdown at a time when the X-date for the debt ceiling is rapidly approaching, topped off by a rally in the U.S dollar, market sentiment towards crude oil will remain tepid at best," IG analyst Tony Sycamore told Reuters.

“Sentiment in the oil market remains negative with an uncertain demand outlook and concerns over the US debt ceiling,” Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Groep, told Bloomberg. “The market will likely be looking out for any potential demand revisions in the IEA’s monthly market report.”

Since the start of the year, oil has lost some 13%, according to Bloomberg, and traders have accumulated the largest short position on the commodity since July 2021.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?

What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report
A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com