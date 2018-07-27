Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Gain In Four Weeks

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.46 -1.15 -1.65%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.53 -0.59 -0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.033 +1.19%
Mars US 20 hours 69.21 +0.46 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.75 +1.03%
Urals 2 days 71.10 +1.45 +2.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.09 +1.71 +2.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.09 +1.71 +2.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.01 +0.01 +0.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.76 -0.25 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.033 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.08 +0.90 +1.25%
Murban 2 days 75.97 +0.94 +1.25%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.35 +0.82 +1.18%
Basra Light 2 days 74.22 +0.81 +1.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.96 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.01 +0.01 +0.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.01 +0.01 +0.01%
Girassol 2 days 73.76 -0.09 -0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.75 +1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.88 -0.80 -1.92%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.11 +0.31 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.61 +0.31 +0.47%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.86 +0.31 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.31 +0.31 +0.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.11 +0.31 +0.56%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.11 +0.31 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.61 +0.31 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.61 +0.31 +0.47%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.61 +0.31 +0.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.09 +1.71 +2.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 2 days 75.58 +0.80 +1.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.56 +0.31 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.51 +0.31 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.51 +0.31 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.06 +0.31 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.12 +0.31 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes US production hits record
  • 15 minutes Is Europe gonna be a massive buyer of LNG?
  • 21 minutes Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 4 hours The World Will See the Longest Eclipse of the Century Today - Total Lunar
  • 5 hours China's Economy Weakened Further in July, Early Indicators Show
  • 13 hours Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 6 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs
  • 20 hours Facebook Shares Plummet
  • 13 hours Oil prices going down
  • 19 days Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 32 days No LNG Pipelines? Let the Trucks Roll In
  • 18 days EU Investigates Qatar Gas Contracts
  • 18 days Natural gas is the future of clean energy.
  • 2 days New stub gas pipeline planned Poland-Denmark
  • 17 days Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 32 days LNG Shortage on the Way

Breaking News:

Iran Offers India Insurance, Tankers To Keep Oil Shipments

Alt Text

Independents Replace Big Oil In Southeast Asia

Asian and Middle Eastern Independent…

Alt Text

Houston To Get Its Own Crude Oil Futures As U.S. Exports Rise

The Intercontinental Exchange is poised…

Alt Text

Rosneft Sees Oil At $80 By Christmas

While his company’s budget is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Gain In Four Weeks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 27, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Refinery

Oil prices were essentially flat early on Friday morning in quiet trade, but were on track for their first weekly gain in four weeks as tension around a key Middle Eastern chokepoint lent support to the price of oil earlier this week.

At 08:07 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down 0.24 percent at $69.44, and Brent Crude was down 0.01 percent at $75.11.

The global crude oil supply picture indicates that the market is going to tighten further, while oil demand is still holding up pretty strong, Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets managing director of global head of commodity, told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday.

The market right now is “very constructive for oil prices, particularly as we are going to the last quarter of the year”, with so many Iranian barrels coming off the market, Croft said.

With WTI Crude at around $70 a barrel now, the WTI price at the end of the year will very much depend on the Middle East, as there are many ‘intangibles’ including issues with key chokepoints in the Middle East, issues with shipping, issues with Iranian exports—there are a lot of factors that will come out and play in terms of where the price goes, Croft told CNBC.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia halted crude oil and oil product shipments via the Bab el Mandeb chokepoint in the Red Sea after an attack by the Iran-aligned Houthis on two Saudi tankers near the port of Hodeidah.

This Saudi halt of shipments via the chokepoint supported oil prices on Thursday, after they had stabilized on Wednesday when the EIA reported a draw in crude oil and another draw in gasoline inventories for the week to July 20. Crude oil inventories were 6.1 million barrels lower in July 16-20 than in the week before, when the EIA reported a surprise build that made the price rally stutter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

Next Post

Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?
The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

 Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

 Citi: The Case For $45 Oil

Citi: The Case For $45 Oil

 Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com