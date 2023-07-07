Oil Prices Set For A Second Weekly Gain As Supply Concerns Mount

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.19 +0.39 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.91 +0.39 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.31 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.631 +0.022 +0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.562 +0.018 +0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 73.90 +0.91 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.562 +0.018 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 7 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 584 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 7 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.55 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.95 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 72.20 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 67.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 76.30 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 65.65 +0.01 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 15 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

EU Moves Closer To Exiting Energy Investment Pact

The World’s Green Energy Transition Depends On Asia

The World’s Green Energy Transition Depends On Asia

The success of the global…

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Jump To Over 700,000 Bpd

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Jump To Over 700,000 Bpd

Venezuela’s oil exports jumped in…

IEA Warns Of A Spike In Energy Prices This Winter

IEA Warns Of A Spike In Energy Prices This Winter

The head of the International…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Set For A Second Weekly Gain As Supply Concerns Mount

By Irina Slav - Jul 07, 2023, 1:06 AM CDT
  • Oil prices are on course for a second consecutive weekly gain, with WTI trading above $72 and Brent moving toward the $77 mark.
  • Recent inventory data from the United States has helped alleviate some demand concerns, with the EIA reporting a third draw in a row.
  • On the supply side, Russia’s decision to cut its oil exports combined with Saudi Arabia’s production cut extension are set to tighten the oil market.
Join Our Community
oil

Crude oil prices were set for their second consecutive week of gains today as supply concerns began to seep through a preoccupation with demand.

The latest inventory data from the United States helped alleviate concerns about demand, according to Reuters, as the EIA reported a larger-than-expected draw. Even though it was much slimmer than the inventory draw estimated for the previous week, which came in at 9.6 million barrels.

Yet last week’s inventory draw was the third in a row, strengthening the impression of a stronger demand environment in the world’s largest consumer of crude oil.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed’s meeting from last month revealed that the U.S. central bank is still determined to continue raising interest rates until it is satisfied with inflation levels. That’s bearish for oil but it seems supply news is countering the effect for the moment.

In related news, the FT reported that U.S. borrowing costs had jumped to the highest in 16 years as employment strengthened further. That, the FT noted, would likely strengthen the Fed’s resolve for more rate hikes.

“The global economy will break eventually, and the higher rates go, the bigger the cracks will be,” an Allianz bond fund portfolio manager warned.

Meanwhile in oil, "The crude demand outlook is starting to look better as we enter peak summer travel in the U.S., and as the Saudis were able to raise prices to Europe and Asia," OANDA analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

The outlook for supply is helping support a less bearish view on oil prices, after the news about Saudi Arabia’s production cut extension and Russia’s planned export cuts began to sink in.

The two measures would take 1.5 million bpd off the market in August at a time when growth in production in the U.S. is slowing down and about to reverse later in the year, at least according to Reuters’ John Kemp.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Are China And America Fighting Over This Unknown Mineral?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com