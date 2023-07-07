Oil Futures Market Finally Signals Supply Tightening

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.17 +0.37 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.90 +0.38 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.87 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.651 +0.042 +1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.562 +0.018 +0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 73.90 +0.91 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.562 +0.018 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 7 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 584 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 7 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.55 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 73.95 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 72.20 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 76.30 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.65 +0.01 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 15 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 hour Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

European Parliament Reaches Broad Deal On Power Market Reform

Metal Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Metal Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Metal prices, particularly hot-rolled coil…

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

The world economy is at…

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

A few decades ago, power…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Futures Market Finally Signals Supply Tightening

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 07, 2023, 5:23 AM CDT
  • The oil futures market has strengthened, suggesting that a market tightening may be on its way.
  • Sparked by cut announcements from both Saudi Arabia and Russia, spreads in oi derivatives markets have started to show strength.
  • In recent days, prompt spreads have strengthened, swaps contracts linked with physical supply have surged, and the premium of bearish puts over bullish calls has narrowed.
Join Our Community
oil

The oil futures market has strengthened this week, signaling that a market tightening could be on the way.    

Following the latest announcements of fresh supply cuts from OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia, key spreads in the oil derivatives markets have started to show strength, according to Bloomberg’s estimates.

Prompt spreads in the futures market have returned to backwardation, from contango. 

Contango is the state of the market in which prices for delivery at later dates are higher than front-month prices—a market situation signaling oversupply. The opposite market situation—backwardation—typically occurs at times of market deficit, and in it, prices for front-month contracts are higher than the ones further out in time.   

Last week, the six-month spread in Brent flipped to contango for the first time since December 2022, after being in backwardation for months. The U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, also dropped into contango on June 27, for the first time since March.  

But in recent days, prompt spreads have strengthened, swaps contracts linked with physical supply have surged, and in options markets, the premium of bearish puts over bullish calls has narrowed.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced nearly at the same time fresh cuts to global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia said it would extend its unilateral oil production cut of 1 million bpd into August. Saudi Arabia will be producing around 9 million bpd in both July and August after extending the voluntary cut into next month.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC Plus countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil market,” Saudi Arabia said.

Minutes after the Saudi announcement, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would cut its crude oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August in a bid to ensure a balanced market.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Second Weekly Gain As Supply Concerns Mount
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com