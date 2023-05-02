Oil Prices Remain Depressed Amid Demand Uncertainty In China And The U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.51 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.24 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.90 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.335 +0.017 +0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.542 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 74.06 -1.12 -1.49%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.542 -0.009 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.94 +1.70 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.00 +2.01 +2.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.27 +1.74 +2.30%
Graph down Basra Light 518 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.17 +2.20 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.84 +2.00 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.99 -1.30 -2.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.41 -1.12 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 77.81 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.06 -1.12 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 73.21 -1.12 -1.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.21 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.16 -1.12 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.51 -1.12 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 69.31 +2.48 +3.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

BP Beats Q1 Profit Forecast With “Exceptional” Oil And Gas Trading

The EU Just Made Emissions Even More Expensive

The EU Just Made Emissions Even More Expensive

The European Union has just…

Organic Electrodes: A Promising Development For The Energy Transition

Organic Electrodes: A Promising Development For The Energy Transition

Chinese scientists have developed a…

Are We Prepared For The Unintended Consequences Of Emerging Tech?

Are We Prepared For The Unintended Consequences Of Emerging Tech?

Emerging technologies are a double-edged…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Remain Depressed Amid Demand Uncertainty In China And The U.S.

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2023, 1:30 AM CDT
  • Oil prices remained depressed early on Tuesday morning, with WTI trading below $75.50 and Brent nearing the $79 mark.
  • In China, data released earlier this week pointed to a surprise contraction in manufacturing activity, sparking concerns over oil demand.
  • In the U.S., the collapse of a third major bank in just two months alongside the expectation of another rate hike from the fed are weighing on demand expectations.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices remained subdued today, pressured by data pointing to a slowdown in China’s recovery and the second-biggest bank collapse in the United States since the 2008 crisis.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $79.11 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was at $75.45 per barrel, both slightly down from opening.

Earlier this week, China released data pointing to a surprise contraction in manufacturing activity that suggests oil demand growth may falter in the world’s largest importer.

Separately, California financial market regulators seized First Republic Bank and put it in FDIC receivership before selling its assets to JP Morgan. The collapse of the bank was the third major one in just two months. The collapse was caused by a drop in depositors’ confidence that prompted massive deposit outflows.

These events have fueled a crisis of consumer confidence in the U.S. banking system despite repeated assurances from government officials that the system is stable.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again later this week did not help oil’s prospects either. Although the hike is expected to be smaller than previous ones, at 25 basis points, the fact that there is a need for further hikes has negative implications for the state of the U.S. economy, hence for oil demand.

At the same time, prices continue to receive some support from lower OPEC+ production and expectations that U.S. oil inventories will book yet another draw for last week. If they do, it would be the third weekly draw in a row.

The American Petroleum Institute is reporting weekly inventory data later today, followed by the Energy Information Administration tomorrow.

Also, Chinese travel data remains robust, suggesting that despite the contraction in manufacturing activity, oil demand is in a healthier place than it was a year ago.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Predictions Of An Oil And Gas Decline Are Overblown

Next Post

Weak U.S. Diesel Demand Intensifies Recession Fears
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Oil Discoveries Made Guyana The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy

Oil Discoveries Made Guyana The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy
The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com