Oil Prices Regain Stability As Traders Assess New Market Fundamentals

WTI Crude 10 mins 80.80 +0.10 +0.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +0.02 +0.02%
Murban Crude 15 mins 86.30 +0.14 +0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.050 +0.039 +1.94%
Gasoline 12 mins 2.812 -0.002 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Mars US 3 days 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Gasoline 12 mins 2.812 -0.002 -0.06%

Marine 4 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Murban 4 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Iran Heavy 4 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Basra Light 496 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 4 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Bonny Light 4 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Girassol 4 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Opec Basket 4 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 59.45 +0.09 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 4 hours 82.85 +0.09 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 81.10 +0.09 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Peace Sour 4 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Peace Sour 4 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 76.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 85.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Central Alberta 4 hours 74.55 +0.09 +0.12%

Louisiana Light 4 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 10 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
West Texas Sour 4 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Eagle Ford 4 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Eagle Ford 4 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 40 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Buena Vista 7 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

India's Refinery Throughput Rises After Fuel Demand Hits 24-Year High

India's refinery throughput increased by…

China Warns Of Response To U.S.-Taiwan Meeting

China has warned that it…

Fitch Raises Saudi Arabia's Credit Rating Due To "Formidable" Foreign Reserves

Saudi Arabia has had its…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Regain Stability As Traders Assess New Market Fundamentals

By Irina Slav - Apr 10, 2023, 2:48 AM CDT
  • Oil prices appear to have regained some stability after soaring early last week, with Brent and WTI starting the week trading close to $85 and $80.50 respectively.
  • The OPEC+ announcement of additional production cuts appears to have driven out short sellers, allowing oil prices to better reflect fundamentals.
  • Oil traders will be watching the March CPI report closely this week as well as analyzing the OPEC and IEA monthly oil market reports.
Crude oil prices started the week steady, with Brent crude trading close to $85 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at close to $80.50 per barrel as supply constraints came into focus.

The calmer start of the week follows last week’s 7% spike in prices - most of which took place on Monday - after OPEC+ announced additional production cuts that would bring the total curbs to 3.6 million bpd.

Currently, according to Bloomberg, traders are busy assessing the impact of the announcement on global oil supply. These may become a bit clearer later this week when OPEC and the International Energy Agency release their new monthly oil market reports.

Bloomberg also noted that Russia’s oil production had reportedly fallen by 700,000 bpd instead of the announced 500,000 bpd in March but added that data on refinery inputs and exports was inconsistent with the first figure.

“Economic data will form a key input this week for energy markets,” Charu Chanana, market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets, told Bloomberg. “Given that the OPEC decision was partly intended to drive out short sellers from the crude oil market, oil prices may be better able to reflect market fundamentals.”

"Those who were bearish are questioning the demand outlook in light of the cuts, whilst clearly those who were bullish are now seeing even a tighter market over the second half," the head of ING’s commodity research, Warren Patterson, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, additional constraints on supply come from Iraq, where shipments of crude from Kurdistan have yet to restart. On the other hand, more weak economic data from the United States this week would intensify pressure on prices.

The March CPI report is due out on Wednesday and if it shows higher inflation still, it could lower prices despite the growing supply concerns. A poll by Reuters has suggested this won’t be the case and inflation cooled off to 5.2% in March from 6% in February.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

