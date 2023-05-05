Oil Prices On Course For Big Weekly Loss Despite Late Rebound

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.74 +3.18 +4.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.64 +3.14 +4.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.19 +1.88 +2.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.148 +0.047 +2.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.399 +0.073 +3.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.46 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.399 +0.073 +3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.27 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.26 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 69.90 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 521 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 72.14 +0.70 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.82 +0.13 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.26 +0.17 +0.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 47.31 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 70.71 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 68.96 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 64.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 73.06 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.41 -0.04 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Russia Reports A Second Drone Attack On Its Ilsky Oil Refinery

Rare Earth Metals See Prices Plunge

Rare Earth Metals See Prices Plunge

Rare earth metal prices are…

Oil Markets Struggle To Shake Economic Doom And Gloom

Oil Markets Struggle To Shake Economic Doom And Gloom

While oil prices rallied on…

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

Tensions are spiking in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices On Course For Big Weekly Loss Despite Late Rebound

By Irina Slav - May 05, 2023, 7:21 AM CDT
  • Oil prices are set for a third consecutive weekly loss, falling by nearly 10% this week despite a slight recovery on Friday morning.
  • A combination of renewed banking fears in the U.S. and the surprise contraction in China’s manufacturing activities sparked bearish sentiment.
  • While recession concerns are more than just market jitters, there are plenty of supply-side issues that markets may focus on in the second half of the year.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices are set to extend their losing streak to three weeks as recession fears and anxiety about the U.S. banking system prevail over any supply concerns.

West Texas Intermediate alone has shed about 10% this week, with the cumulative decline for Brent since the start of the year at 14%, according to Bloomberg. What's more, the decline comes despite the move by OPEC+ to reduce its collective output by more than a million barrels daily.

Oil prices had rebounded somewhat in early morning trading on Friday, but remain on course for a 7%-8% weekly decline.

Not everyone is depressed, however. "While sentiment is negative at the moment, the market is in oversold territory and our balance sheet still shows that the market will be in deficit over the second half of the year, which should drive prices higher," the head of commodities strategy at ING Groep, Warren Patterson, told Bloomberg.

On the other hand, "It has been a double whammy for oil prices," according to IG market strategist Jun Rong Yeap, who spoke to Reuters.

"Renewed U.S. banking fallout (has prompted) fears of a wider contagion and amplifying recession talks, while a surprise contraction in China's manufacturing activities pushed back against reopening optimism on oil demand outlook."

Reuters's own John Kemp called a recession in U.S. manufacturing and freight transport, noting activity in those fields has been on the decline for six months in a row, driving lower diesel consumption and also lower electricity consumption.

These trends suggest that concern about oil demand in one of the biggest consumers—and the biggest producer—are not just market jitters. Neither is fear of a banking meltdown after the second-biggest bank collapse since the 2008 crisis saw First Republic Bank taken over by JP Morgan.

Meanwhile, supply risks remain. Iraq and Kurdistan have yet to reach a deal that would allow for the resumption of exports of crude from the autonomous region. If U.S. recession fears subside at some point, they may well be replaced by supply anxiety that could push oil higher.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Next U.S. Shale Patch Consolidation Has Yet To Begin

Next Post

Oil Markets Struggle To Shake Economic Doom And Gloom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com