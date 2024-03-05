Oil Trader Vitol Looks to Buy 90% of Italy’s Largest LNG Terminal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.47 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.64 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.77 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.912 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.65 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 123 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 -0.009 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.56 +1.65 +2.04%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.58 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.61 -1.29 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 826 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.17 -1.11 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.08 -1.23 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.65 +0.64 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 279 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 62.34 -1.23 -1.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 80.89 -1.23 -1.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 79.14 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 75.49 -1.23 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.99 -1.23 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.34 -1.23 -1.51%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.92 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.56 +2.72 +3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 9 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Trader Vitol Looks to Buy 90% of Italy’s Largest LNG Terminal

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

Indonesia's rapid rise as the…

Could This Unknown Company Help Solve Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Could This Unknown Company Help Solve Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Europe’s lack of energy security…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Trader Vitol Looks to Buy 90% of Italy’s Largest LNG Terminal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2024, 4:45 AM CST

A company backed by the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol, is nearing a deal to buy a 90%-plus stake in Adriatic LNG, Italy’s largest import terminal, from ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.    

Exxon currently holds 70.7% of Adriatic LNG, officially known as Terminale GNL Adriatico Srl, via its subsidiary ExxonMobil Italiana Gas. The other shareholders in Italy’s main LNG import terminal off the Adriatic coast in northern Italy are a unit of Qatar’s state giant QatarEnergy with a 22% stake and Italian gas grid operator Snam with 7.3%.  

Last year, ExxonMobil put up for sale its majority stake in the LNG import terminal as part of its plan to divest non-core assets.

At least four institutional investors and infrastructure funds, including the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, were being considered for the deal, Reuters reported in May. Back then, expectations were that the deal would value the entire Adriatic LNG terminal at around $868 million (800 million euros).

At the end of 2023, BlackRock pulled out of talks with Exxon to buy its stake in Adriatic LNG, but Vitol was still left in the race.

Now Vitol, via energy storage company VTTI – which the trading house co-owns together with IFM Investors and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) – is reportedly close to buying the stakes of Exxon and QatarEnergy in the Adriatic LNG terminal, according to Reuters’ sources.

The third shareholder of Adriatic LNG, the gas grid operator Snam with 7.3%, will have 45 days to decide whether to exercise its right of first refusal to increase its stake in the LNG import terminal when a deal is signed, the sources added.

Snam has options to raise its stake in Adriatic LNG to 15% or 30% under agreements with the current shareholders, Snam’s chief executive Stefano Venier said in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Geopolitical Risk and Chinese Demand Could Boost Oil Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com