Oil Prices Fall Back Despite Bullish Predictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 84.81 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 87.90 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 3.965 +0.163 +4.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.682 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.24 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.17 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 53 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.95 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.61 +0.21 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.49 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 72.70 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.95 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 83.15 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 83.45 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.85 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.44 -0.31 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley Jumps On The $100 Oil Bandwagon

Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022

Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022

Energy storage is quickly emerging…

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

An ever-emboldened Russia is becoming…

Iran’s Oil Industry Is Preparing For Life After Sanctions

Iran’s Oil Industry Is Preparing For Life After Sanctions

Iran is determined to invest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall Back Despite Bullish Predictions

By Tom Kool - Jan 21, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices rallied this week on a set of bullish predictions from major investment banks but may have climbed too high too fast.

Oil prices

Rigs

futures

oil

refinery

Imports

Gasoline

Friday, January 21st, 2022

Leading investment banks issued their outlooks for 2022 this week, with both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expecting crude oil prices to hit $100 per barrel this year as oil inventories continue to ebb further and OPEC+ spare capacity falls. These reports drove ICE Brent past the $90 per barrel mark for the first time since 2014 this week, but the oil rally fizzled out by Friday as the priced-in geopolitical premium weakened. Despite recurring forecasts of an impending supply shortage, the coming weeks should see more crude on the market - Libya is already back and Ecuador will be getting there soon, too. The wide backwardation in futures markets, with the Brent M1-M12 spread at $8 per barrel, indicates that market fundamentals still point towards a drop from here, rather than a rally continuation. By Friday, global benchmark Brent traded around $88 per barrel, whilst WTI was trending at $85 per barrel. 

US Congress Has Another Go at Big Oil. A US congressional committee invited top officials from four leading oil majors - ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP - to testify in February about the industry’s role in climate change, the next phase of the House oversight committee’s inquiry into fossil fuel companies blocking action on climate change. 

Med Supply Disrupted by Ceyhan Pipeline Explosion. A falling power pylon caused a force majeure halt of pumping along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that brings Kurdish crude to the Mediterranean, though the impact was relatively brief as it took Turkey a day to bring back the pipeline to nameplate capacity. 

Chesapeake Lining Up to Buy Chief Oil & Gas. US oil firm Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is reportedly in advanced talks to buy privately-owned Chief Oil & Gas for some $2.4 billion, a little less than half a year after the former emerged from bankruptcy and began refocusing its operations around gas production. 

China Fines Petrochina for Trade Irregularities. Along with punishing independent refiners’ for evading fuel tax, China’s authorities also fined the country’s leading oil firm Petrochina for irregular trade of crude oil totaling 180 million tonnes since 2006, in turn ‘facilitating the blind development of outdated production capacity at independents’.   

Oil Majors Quit Myanmar. Oil majors TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) decided to quit Myanmar following last year’s military coup, getting out of the Yadana offshore gas project off the country’s southwest coast without any financial compensation.  

UK Rejects Application to build UK-France power cable. Despite UK power prices soaring over the course of 2021, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwaryeng rejected the application to build a 16GWh high-voltage subsea power cable that would bring electricity from France. 

Still-torn Libya Aims to Maximize Output in 2022. With Libya just a couple of days out of the woods after a month-long supply disruption, the head of the country’s NOC Mustafa Sanallh claimed Libya aims for an average annual production level of 1.2 million b/d in 2022. 

World’s First Hydrogen Tanker to Test Waters. The world’s first liquid hydrogen carrier is set to start loading for the maiden voyage that would take it from Australia to Japan, with the Kawasaki-built (TYO:7012) Suiso Frontier getting the hydrogen from brown coal produced in Australia. 

Turkey to Ration Electricity to Industry after Iran Pipe Halt. Turkey’s Energy Ministry stated it would impose mandated power outages to large industrial plants after Iran cut gas flows to Ankara for up to 10 days on the back of a technical failure on the Iran-Turkey gas pipeline. 

Britain Refrains from Carbon Market Intervention. Whilst the British government retains the right to cool the UK carbon market by adding free allowances as part of its cost-containment mechanism, London has repeatedly decided against it, despite UK carbon prices already trading at £78 per mtCO2eq. ($105/mt) and draining industry margins.

Argentina Oil Production Reaches 10-Year High. According to Argentinian national statistics, oil production in the country rose to a 10-year high of 560,000 b/d, the highest since October 2012, boosted primarily by higher Vaca Muerta output, up 64% year-on-year. 

ExxonMobil-SABIC JV Adds to USGC Petchem Capacity. Teaming with Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical giant SABIC, US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) commissioned a 1.8 million tons per year polyethylene plant near Corpus Christi, TX, representing roughly 20% of future polyethylene capacity coming up in the US Gulf Coast. 

Rio Tinto Faces Serbian Lithium Project Collapse. Serbia revoked metal firm Rio Tinto’s (NYSE:RIO) lithium exploration license for production in the Jadar region, largely due to mass protests that took over the Balkan country’s public consciousness. 

Calcasieu Pass on the Brink of Commercial Start. The largest LNG project coming on stream this year in the US, Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass has seen the amount of gas flowing to the terminal more than double to 88 mcf per day this week, indicating the liquefaction plant should start producing LNG anytime soon.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

Next Post

A Nightmare Start To The Year For Clean Energy Stocks
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack
World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further
A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition

A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com