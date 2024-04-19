Oil Prices Surge as Israel Carries Out Airstrikes on Iran

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 83.75 +1.02 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.05 +0.94 +1.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.26 +0.85 +0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.764 +0.007 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 +0.008 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%
Chart Mars US 167 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 +0.008 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.10 -2.36 -2.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.52 -2.80 -3.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -1.66 -1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 871 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.61 -1.84 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.30 -1.63 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 324 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 68.90 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 84.25 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 82.50 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.60 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 78.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 85.30 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 75.70 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.92 -2.67 -3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.27 -2.67 -3.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -2.50 -3.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.86 -2.40 -2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge as Israel Carries Out Airstrikes on Iran

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla Stocks Tumble As Price War Escalates

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla Stocks Tumble As Price War Escalates

Ford's price cuts for its…

Rising Middle East Risk Sparks Fear of $100 Oil

Rising Middle East Risk Sparks Fear of $100 Oil

In case of further escalation,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Surge as Israel Carries Out Airstrikes on Iran

By Irina Slav - Apr 19, 2024, 1:41 AM CDT

Israel launched missile strikes against Iran in the early morning hours, a U.S. official told ABC News today.

The news was later confirmed by Iranian media, which said the country’s air defense system took down three drones over the city of Isfahan, according to Al Jazeera. Flights to three cities including Tehran and Isfahan were suspended, Iranian media also reported.

The news of the Israeli strike prompted a sharp spike in crude oil prices, which gained $3 per barrel earlier in the day.

"If these reports turn out to be true, fears over further escalation will only grow, as well as concerns that we are potentially moving closer towards a situation where oil supply risks lead to actual supply disruptions," ING’s commodity strategy head Warren Patterson said in a note.

Israel’s retaliation for Iran’s missile strikes last week was seen by most as a guarantee of escalation of the Middle East conflict since Iran had warned Tel Aviv that if it retaliates, so will Tehran in its turn and that retaliation would be on a greater scale than the missile strikes from last week. These developments were naturally seen as strongly bullish for oil prices.

Before the news broke of the Israeli attack, oil prices were set for a weekly decline as traders discounted the higher risk of an all-out war in the Middle East. Now, they might have to reconsider.

“Depending on the nature of strikes, we are moving closer toward a scenario where supply risks become a reality,” Warren Patterson said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “The market will likely have to start pricing in an even larger risk premium.”

Media reports note that the Isfahan province is home to several Iranian nuclear facilities, with Reuters noting that Iran had specifically warned the Israelis against targeting any of these.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Oil Refinery Woes Drive Decline in Q1 Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com