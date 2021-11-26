Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 68.17 -10.22 -13.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 72.72 -9.50 -11.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 5.550 +0.482 +9.51%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 2.093 -0.291 -12.19%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.033 -0.287 -12.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.74 -0.72 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 74.89 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.033 -0.287 -12.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.33 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.20 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.90 -0.78 -1.00%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.71 -1.09 -1.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.74 -0.72 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.74 -0.72 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.35 -0.87 -1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 59.53 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 56.39 +0.89 +1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.79 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 69.09 -4.41 -6.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.39 -1.11 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 72.39 -2.11 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 69.39 -1.11 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 72.34 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.13 +2.94 +3.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 6 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 15 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 day Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 9 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 hours 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 3 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

Industrial Metals Rise As China’s Property Market Bounces Back

Prepare For Volatility In Natural Gas Markets

Prepare For Volatility In Natural Gas Markets

Natural gas markets are preparing…

Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year

Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year

Strong pricing for natural gas…

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

By Tom Kool - Nov 26, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Renewed Covid fears have managed to do what Biden couldn't, sending oil prices crashing as a new wave of demand destruction looms.

Friday, November 26th, 2021 

Oil prices experienced one of their worst trading days in recent memory on Friday, plunging across the board by over 10% on fears that a new COVID-19 variant discovered in Southern Africa might dampen economic growth and trigger another demand slump. Following the spectacular failure of the SPR release, which instead of depressing prices ratcheted them up higher, renewed COVID-19 concerns have now brought about President Biden’s objective. OPEC+ might still have a say in this, with the group's December 02 meeting potentially resulting in a reduction in production targets for 2022. 

China Remains Non-Committal on SPR Release. Despite repeated talks with the US government, China has pushed back against President Biden’s calls to “do more” and stated it would coordinate its own releases of strategic stocks according to its needs, cooling down the enthusiasm of market bears.

OPEC Panel Finds US SPR Release Superficial. OPEC’s Economic Commission Board estimates that the SPR releases carried out by the United States and its partners will only inflate the global crude surplus over Q1 2022, potentially paving the way for a slower-than-assumed OPEC+ production rollout coming up. 

US Treasury Gives Chevron More Time to Leave Venezuela. The US Treasury Department extended the licenses of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and drilling firms Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to wind down operations in Venezuela until June 1, 2022, allowing the US major to continue producing for the time being. 

The Day After Thanksgiving Is The Perfect Time To Give. Every dollar that you donate to these food baskets will be multiplied by 10, which means you can make 10 TIMES the difference today. Don't miss this opportunity to feed those in need.

COVID Fears Put Temporary Chill on LNG Prices. Spot LNG prices in Asia have stopped climbing on concerns of the potential impact of the new coronavirus variant, dropping to $36 per mmBtu (still well above any seasonal average though), despite demand heating up in South Korea and Japan. 

US Ethanol Woes Hamper Gasoline Blending. Supply chain disruptions, primarily delays in rail transportation coupled with high outright ethanol prices, have broughtethanol inventories in the US East Coast to an almost 7-year low, complicating gasoline blending for which ethanol is the prime component. 

Lebanon Relaunches Second Licensing Round. Lebanon re-launched its 2nd offshore licensing round for eight remaining blocs, following several COVID-related postponements, seeking to lure more oil majors, with TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), ENI (NYSE:E), and Novatek (MCX:NVTK)

Petrobras Boosts Capex for Next Investment Cycle. Brazil’s national oil firm Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) increased its upstream capital expenditures to $68 billion for the 2022-2026 period, seeking to bring overall production to 2.6 million b/d by 2026, up 500,000 b/d from its current output levels. 

Argentina’s YPF Seeks Lithium Expansion. Argentina’s state oil company YPF (NYSE:YPF) launched talks with major Chinese EV battery producer CATL (SHE:300750) in a bid to form a strategic partnership in lithium production, just weeks after the Chinese firm was outbid for Argentina-focused lithium miner Millennial Lithium. 

US NatGas Prices Continue Upward Rise. Despite a shorter-than-usual trading week, US natural gas Henry Hub futures rose 5% on the week - to $5.16 per mmBtu - as prospects for colder weather triggered expectations of higher heating demand. 

China Interested in Afghanistan’s Lithium Potential. Several Chinese firms have started on-site inspections of potential lithium projects in Afghanistan, with Jiangxi Copper (SHA:600362) having already taken over the country’s largest copper mine in Mes Aynak in September.

E.U. Seeks to Ban Routine Methane Flaring. In a regulation draft expected to be published 14 December, the European Commission will set up guidelines for methane reporting in Europe, aiming for maximum transparency, concurrently banning routine venting and flaring in member countries. 

China Goes for Coal-to-Chemicals Technologies. China Energy Group, the Asian powerhouse’s largest coal producer, launched production at its 400,000 tons per year coal-to-ethylene glycol plant in Shaanxi, having already started a coal-to-methanol project nearby. 

Indonesia Might Cut Off Tin Exports by 2024. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo stated the Southeast Asian country might stop unrefined tin exports in 2024, being the second-largest producer globally, as it seeks to persuade international investors to locate their metal refining plants there. 

E.U. Carbon Prices Shoot Through the Roof. The European Union’s carbon prices reached an all-time high this week, hitting €75 per metric ton CO2 on Thursday, following the German government’s announcement that it would seek to introduce a carbon price floor of €60 per metric ton in the upcoming years.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com