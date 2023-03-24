Oil Prices Crash 4% As European Banking Stocks Slump  

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.62 -1.34 -1.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.52 -1.39 -1.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.46 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.075 +3.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.574 -0.032 -1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.574 -0.032 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 18 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

U.S. Conducts Airstrikes In Syria In Response To Deadly Drone Attack

Iron Prices Rise Despite SVB Fallout Concerns In Construction

Iron Prices Rise Despite SVB Fallout Concerns In Construction

The recent collapse of SVB…

Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

Before plunging on Friday morning,…

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

The U.S. building sector has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Crash 4% As European Banking Stocks Slump  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 24, 2023, 7:41 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were on course for a strong weekly gain at the start of the day on Friday, but then both WTI and Brent plunged by nearly 4%.
  • The U.S. dollar rallied on Friday, making crude more expensive for buyers holding other currencies and adding downward pressure to oil prices.
  • An intense sell of in the European banking sector added to bearish sentiment, leading to renewed selling across commodities.
Join Our Community

Oil prices plunged by 4% early on Friday as the U.S. dollar rallied and banking stocks in Europe crashed in a sign of renewed pressure on the sector.

As of 8:08 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down by 3.99% at $67.27, and Brent Crude traded down 3.65% on the day at $73.20.

On Thursday, Brent settled at above $75 and WTI at over $70 per barrel. On Friday morning, oil prices had nearly wiped out the gains of this week accumulated on Wednesday and Thursday.  

On Friday, oil prices slumped again as the U.S. dollar was rallying, thus making crude more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

In addition, the banking sector in Europe was under intense selloff, with shares in Deutsche Bank and UBS crashing amid concerns about the cost of funding and contagion of the banking sector turmoil.

Concerns about Deutsche Bank intensified on Friday and sent the Dow Jones stock futures down by over 300 points.  

“European banks are under pressure as funding costs soar,” said Peter Garnry, Head of Equity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

Commodities led by crude oil saw renewed selling ahead of the weekend with European banks being under pressure, Saxo Bank’s Head of Commodity Strategy, Ole Hansen, commented.

Oil, as a riskier asset, again came under pressure from the financial market turmoil due to concerns about the global banking sector.

Adding to the bearish sentiment in oil, the United States signaled it is unlikely to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this year, which weighs on demand for crude.

On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said it would take years to replenish the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. When the Biden Administration sold off 221 million barrels of crude oil from the SPR last year, the idea was to buy oil to replace what was withdrawn. In October of last year, the Administration announced that it would repurchase crude oil for the reserve when prices were at or below about $67-$72 per barrel. The move would be dual purpose in that not only would it replenish the nation’s depleted reserves, but it would boost demand when prices were low instead of sending them into orbit at a time or regular prices.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gain Despite Demand Fears

Next Post

Don't Expect OPEC Or Biden To Boost Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff
The U.S. Is Racing To Revitalize Its Nuclear Industry

The U.S. Is Racing To Revitalize Its Nuclear Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com