Oil Prices Climb As Interest Rates Remain Unchanged

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.43 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.72 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.517 +0.045 +1.30%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.226 -0.020 -0.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.226 -0.020 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.51 +0.79 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.24 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.91 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 703 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.73 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.59 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 156 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 57.21 +2.02 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.61 +2.02 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.86 +2.02 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.16 +2.02 +2.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.31 +2.02 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 78.86 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.69 +2.02 +2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.53 -0.76 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 77.99 +2.02 +2.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.00 +2.00 +2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.14 -1.08 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Reluctant To Sign Long-Term U.S. LNG Supply Deals Amid Trade Spat

World Bank: Major Escalation In Israel-Hamas War Could Send Oil Soaring To $157

World Bank: Major Escalation In Israel-Hamas War Could Send Oil Soaring To $157

The World Bank believes oil…

U.S. Administration Sees A Future For Blue Hydrogen 

U.S. Administration Sees A Future For Blue Hydrogen 

The U.S. Administration's decision to…

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

President Biden announced 31 regional…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb As Interest Rates Remain Unchanged

By Michael Kern - Nov 03, 2023, 8:29 AM CDT

After falling for the first three days of the week, oil prices have started to recover after both the Federal Reserve and Bank of England decided not to hike interest rates.

oil prices

Production

oil

oil

oil

oil

oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, November 3rd, 2023

Sometimes no action is the best action. That was certainly the case for oil markets this week when it came to interest rate hikes. After falling for three straight days, oil prices received some much-needed support from federal banks. With neither the Federal Reserve nor the Bank of England hiking interest rates this week, Brent jumped back to $87 per barrel, buoyed by the prospect of hitting peak monetary tightening. 

US Oil Production Hits All-Time High. Crude and condensate production in the US climbed to a record 13.1 million b/d in August, surpassing the previous 13.0 million b/d record from November 2019, with EIA reporting a 955,000 b/d year-on-year surge in production from the Lower 48 states. 

EU Prepares 12th Russia Sanctions Package. The European Union is in talks to adopt a 12th round of sanctions against Russia, potentially imposing restrictions on welding machines, chemicals, military technologies, and diamonds, targeting some $5.3 billion in trade but steering clear of oil. 

Senators Call for US Megadeal Probe. US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and 22 other Democratic senators called on the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate the Exxon-Pioneer and Chevron-Hess deals, claiming they could lead to higher retail prices for customers. 

White House Sanctions Myanmar’s Oil. The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, Myanmar’s national oil company, banning US entities from providing financing and other services, however stopped short of including MOGE from its SDN list. 

Pope to Attend COP28 Climate Summit. As the United Arab Emirates ratchet up support for the COP28 climate conference starting next month in Dubai, Pope Francis vowed to attend the summit, saying that a failure to set stringent emissions-cutting targets would be a “great disappointment”.

BP Laments US Wind Sector Is “Broken”. After this week’s Orsted mooted write-down of $5.6 billion, the renewables boss of BP said the US offshore wind market is fundamentally broken as power purchase agreements don’t reflect current prices and lack inflationary adjustment mechanisms. 

China Eyes Russian Upstream Projects. China’s state oil company CNPC (HKG:0857) indicated it is in talks with Russia’s Rosneft, Gazprom, and Novatek to jointly develop oil and gas fields, as well as getting into new midstream opportunities such as building a new gas pipeline from Sakhalin. 

Iran Boasts of Rising Production. Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji said the Middle Eastern country has increased its crude production to 3.4 million b/d and expects output to grow further over the upcoming months, marking a 100,000 b/d increase since the minister’s previous estimate in August. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitol Takes Over Uganda Oil Supply. Uganda’s Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa announced the African country would hand over exclusive rights for the supply of all petroleum products to global energy trader Vitol, with 2022 central bank data pegging the deal’s worth at an annual $1.6 billion. 

After Europe, US Starts to Shut Zinc Plants. Netherlands-based smelting giant Nyrstar (EBR:NYR) plans to temporarily close two zinc mines in the US state of Tennessee, a third shutdown of zinc operations in the country in recent months, citing weak prices and the impact of inflation. 

Nigerian Refinery Readies for 2024 Start. Nigeria’s state-owned oil firm NNPC will supply the 650,000 b/d Dangote mega refinery with up to six cargoes of crude in December, to be used in preliminary test runs, as the African country eyes eliminating its dependence on imported fuels. 

Canadian Crudes Suffer from TMX Delays. Delays in the commissioning of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline just as the country’s producers are ramping up production have been squeezing WCS differentials, with the Canadian grade falling to a $27 per barrel discount to WTI, the lowest in 2023.

Suriname Drilling Keeps Apace with Guyana. Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas discovered several oil-bearing layers offshore Suriname with its recently spudded Roystonea-1 exploration well, located in the same Block 52 that saw a natural gas discovery back in 2020.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The Moment Of Truth For The EV Industry?
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market
Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
China's Economic Woes Weigh On Oil Prices

China's Economic Woes Weigh On Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com