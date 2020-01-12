Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.91 -0.13 -0.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.84 -0.14 -0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.188 -0.014 -0.64%
Mars US 2 days 59.99 -0.97 -1.59%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 3 days 60.65 -1.10 -1.78%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.188 -0.014 -0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 66.32 -0.29 -0.44%
Murban 3 days 67.89 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 3 days 57.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 3 days 71.63 -0.25 -0.35%
Saharan Blend 3 days 66.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Girassol 3 days 67.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 36.03 -1.00 -2.70%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 145 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 135 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 4 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 3 days 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 4 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.99 -0.52 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 15 hours What's the Endgame Here?
  • 24 hours Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 3 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 4 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 58 mins Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 8 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 1 day Oil Prices in 2020

Breaking News:

Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

Alt Text

Bearish Sentiment Returns To Oil Markets

Oil prices have fallen dramatically…

Alt Text

Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Mexico’s energy outlook is looking…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Correct Following Iranian Attacks

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

Join Our Community
Flaring

Oil prices have had a tumultuous week since the US launched a drone attack in Baghdad, killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. With tensions peaking after the US and Iran traded missile attacks, oil markets priced in a risk premium. However, as long as the flow of oil barrels to the market is not affected, Rystad Energy continues to see a downward risk to prices, with further pressure on OPEC to implement even deeper production cuts in order to keep Brent oil prices around $60 per barrel through 2020.

“It is important to look beyond the rhetoric of the headlines and focus on market fundamentals – including the continued rise of non-OPEC oil supply led by US shale, and flat demand growth – which all points to a surplus, not a deficit, in oil balances in 2020,” says Bjørnar Tonhaugen, Head of Oil Market Research at Rystad Energy. “Prospects of Brent prices slipping below $60 per barrel – even in the midst of an intense geopolitical flare up in the Middle East – are entirely plausible.”

Oil prices still react dramatically to news of tensions in the Persian Gulf, although less dramatically now than they would have before the US shale revolution. The importance of the region for oil markets is obvious, given that seven Gulf countries alone – Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Iran, Oman and Qatar – produced around 24 million bpd of crude oil in December 2019.

“With the regime in Tehran under heavy sanctions, Iran is no longer an official major global oil producer. This means the real risk of a conflict between the US and Iran gets pushed to neighboring Iraq, where 5,000 American troops are stationed and where Iran is wrestling for political power. Any proxy war played out in Iraq would put the country’s nearly 4.7 million bpd of crude oil and condensate production as risk,” states Tonhaugen. Related: IEA: The Oil Glut Is Going Nowhere

However, one key reason that geopolitically-driven oil price swings are now more subdued relates to the stabilizing effect of US shale oil production on global oil supplies. The stellar growth of shale has introduced a significant counterweight to the market, as it helps to absorb disruptive events such as the September drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure and the geopolitical tensions that followed the assassination of General Soleimani.

Rystad Energy forecasts that the ‘call’ on OPEC (in other words, the market demand for OPEC oil) will average about 28.3 million bpd during the final nine months of 2020. By comparison, OPECs actual production in December 2019 was 29.6 million bpd, and the cartel’s new implied production target for the first quarter of 2020 is 29.2 million bpd. 

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Recession Fears Cap Oil Prices In 2020

Next Post

Russia Bets Big On The World's Least Explored Oil Frontier
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

 U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com