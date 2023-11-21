Oil Markets on Edge Ahead of Critical OPEC+ Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.61 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.15 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.04 -0.88 -1.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.912 +0.030 +1.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.206 -0.020 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.44 +3.36 +4.14%
Chart Mars US 18 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.206 -0.020 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.41 +3.68 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.84 +3.52 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.07 +1.79 +2.20%
Graph down Basra Light 721 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.58 +3.18 +3.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.35 +2.89 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.44 +3.36 +4.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 174 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 52.83 +1.79 +3.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.98 +1.79 +2.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.23 +1.79 +2.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.73 +1.79 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.43 +1.79 +2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 70.03 +1.79 +2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.58 +1.79 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.83 +1.71 +2.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.13 +1.71 +2.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 +3.00 +4.74%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

The U.S. And France Will Seek to Halt Private Funding for Coal Plants at COP28

America’s Best-Selling Sedan Will Be Hybrid-Only by 2025

America’s Best-Selling Sedan Will Be Hybrid-Only by 2025

Starting in 2025, Toyota will…

France Aims High with Ambitious Low-Carbon Energy Plans

France Aims High with Ambitious Low-Carbon Energy Plans

France is making significant strides…

Breakthrough Research Unveils True Cause of Battery Degradation

Breakthrough Research Unveils True Cause of Battery Degradation

New research reveals that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets on Edge Ahead of Critical OPEC+ Meeting

By Michael Kern - Nov 21, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC

Oil markets are now fully focused on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, with reports that the group may deepen cuts being counteracted by an apparent lack of unity amongst OPEC members on the issue.

oil prices

oil

Production

Chart of the Week

OPEC

- As OPEC+ prepares for its meeting on November 26, African producers are tacitly lamenting the oil group’s recalibration of 2024 production targets that will curb the maximum amount Nigeria or Angola can produce.

- Following tense negotiations in June, all African countries agreed they would be subjected to lower 2024 quotas unless they could demonstrate higher production capacity before November, partly explaining the bumper production figures from Nigeria and Angola.

- Nigeria, pumping only 1.38 million b/d on average in the first half of 2023, has been some 400,000 b/d below its OPEC quota, similar to Angola which still carries a 1.46 million b/d quota despite production averaging only slightly above 1 million b/d.

- Three upstream consultancies - Rystad, IHS, and WoodMac - have submitted their African production capacity figures to the OPEC secretariat and the OPEC+ meeting is believed to be deciding on their fate this Sunday. 

Market Movers

- Backed by BlackRock, Canadian power generation firm Capital Power (TSE:CPX) agreed to buy two natural gas-fired power plants in the US for $1.1 billion from Beal Financial, making it North America’s fifth largest operator.

- The merger of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) might be the next big thing in US M&A activity after investor Kimmeridge came out in support of the prospective deal.

- Australia’s Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) agreed to buy a 30% stake from operator LLOG in the Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil fields in offshore Louisiana, paying $720 million to break into the US Gulf Coast.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Oil markets are once again on edge ahead of the OPEC+ summit this weekend, with calls for deeper cuts circulating concurrently to rumors of OPEC members not being ready to agree on any coordinated response. Hence, Monday’s spike that saw Brent move back to $82 per barrel had tapered off by Tuesday morning. Barring a surprise in this week's U.S. oil inventory report, all the attention will be geared toward Vienna over the weekend.

Argentina’s New President Lifts Commodity Stocks. Argentina’s oil stocks have soared by as much as 40% Monday after libertarian candidate Javier Milei was announced the winner of the presidential election run-off, pledging to nationalize YPF (NYSE:YPF), shrink the government, and cut taxes. 

Houthis Seize Israel-Linked Cargo Ship. Yemen’s Houthi militias have seized the Israel-linked cargo carrier Galaxy Leader as it was transiting the Red Sea, threatening to do the same with any other ships passing offshore Yemen and adding a new layer of maritime security risks for shippers. 

Russia Lifts Gasoline Export Ban. Citing surplus domestic supply and lower prices, Russia’s energy ministry scrapped restrictions on gasoline exports, introduced on September 21 to tackle fuel shortages over the country, with some 150,000 b/d expected to be exported from December on.

Saudi Arabia Keeps On Finding Gas. Saudi Arabia’s national oil firm Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) announced the discovery of two new natural gas fields in the Empty Quarter Desert in the country’s southern part, with both the al-Hiran and al-Mahakik prospects showing commercial gas flow rates.

Venezuela Nears Deal with Trinidad. Following months-long talks with Trinidad and Tobago as well as project operator Shell (LON:SHEL), Venezuela is expected to approve a 25-year license for the UK-based energy major to develop the 4.2 TCf Dragon field straddling their maritime border.

Lula Asks Petrobras to Generate More Jobs. Brazil’s President Lula da Silva asked the CEO of national oil firm Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Jean-Paul Prates to modify the company’s 2024-2028 investment plan to prioritize local job creation, raising fears of more state intervention. 

High Waters Hinder Europe’s Largest Shipping Artery. After months of drought-induced freight restrictions, navigation along the river Rhine has been limited as vessels en route to Switzerland can no longer sail under bridges due to continuous rains. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka Wants to Become a Nuclear Nation. The government of Sri Lanka has expressed its interest in setting up nuclear power plants as it seeks to produce cheap and reliable electricity, seeking to wean itself off its oil and coal dependence and meet its 2050 carbon neutrality target. 

US Still Can’t Find Source of Gulf Oil Spill. US emergency response crews are trying to locate the source of an oil spill in the US Gulf of Mexico reported near the Main Pass Oil Gathering (MPOG) pipeline some 19 miles off the coast of southeastern Louisiana, prompting a swift pipeline halt. 

Shell Pays UK Taxes Thanks to Windfall Tax. UK-based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) recorded its first net corporate taxes in the UK last year after four consecutive years of zero payments thanks to tax credits on investment and platform decommissioning, paying $40.5 million in tax last year. 

Panama’s Copper Woes Get Real. Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) warned that if Panama’s month-long blockade of the controversial Cobre Panama copper mine doesn’t stop it would be forced to suspend operations at the site, even before the country’s Supreme Court decides on its future. 

Angola Hopes for Revival of Onshore Drilling. A total of 22 international and indigenous oil firms submitted 53 bids in Angola’s latest onshore licensing round in the mostly untapped Lower Congo and Kwanza basins, as Angolan authorities hope to find new sources of supply apart from offshore. 

China Seeks to Boost Domestic Biodiesel Consumption. Despite being one of the leading global exporters of UCO, China’s internal use of biodiesel has been lukewarm, prompting the National Energy Administration to launch several pilots to spur domestic consumption of the non-fossil fuel.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Will the Future Hold for Oil Refiners?
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History
Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build
The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts
Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?

Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?
National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com