Oil Markets Unfazed By Falling Imports From China

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 84.86 +0.86 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 5.410 -0.277 -4.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.574 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.14 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.39 +1.02 +1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.38 -0.94 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 82.74 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.82 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.01 +0.17 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 66.86 +0.87 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 79.51 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 77.81 +0.87 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 79.91 +0.87 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 76.86 +0.87 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 9 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 8 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 30 mins U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 5 hours Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said…

What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

With a global energy shortage…

Bull Run Continues As Traders See Tight Supply In 2022

Bull Run Continues As Traders See Tight Supply In 2022

Tight current supply, and a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Unfazed By Falling Imports From China

By Michael Kern - Oct 15, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices continued to climb on Friday despite worrying import data from China, with traders choosing to focus on increasing oil demand elsewhere. 

Friday, October 15th, 2021 

The ongoing rally in natural gas prices continues to drive gas-to-products switching and driving oil prices higher. In Asia, there is a counter-seasonal mini-renaissance of HSFO utilization. Concurrently, demand for crude remains strong, with OECD stockpiles recording a week-on-week decline. Oil prices did come under pressure on Thursday from data that showed weakening Chinese imports, but bullish sentiment retook markets on Friday. 

China Drops Independent Import Quotas for First Time Since 2015. Having issued the much-anticipated fourth batch of import quotas for independent refiners, Chinese authorities have reduced the total volume of crude to be imported for the first time in six years, despite at least 1 million b/d capacity coming online this year. The 2021 total of import allowances, at 177 million tons, is 7.4 million tons lower than that of 2020.  Related: The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

India’s Worst Power Shortage in More than 5 Years. India’s crippling power shortage triggered by an acute shortage of coal has been the worst since March 2016 in terms of its severity, with power supply falling short of demand by a whopping 750 GWh in the first 12 days of October. 

Chinese Majors Woo US LNG Exporters. Several Chinese majors including Sinopec (SHA:600028) and CNOOC (HKG:0883) are in talks with US LNG exporters, mainly Cheniere and Venture Global, to conclude long-term supply contracts as current LNG prices highlighted the deficiencies of spot trades. 

Brazilian President Wants to Privatize Petrobras. Unable to control runaway fuel prices, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stated he is inclined to privatize the state oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), following the 2019 privatization of the Vibra fuel distribution company and the upcoming 2022 Eletrobras denationalization. 

US Department of Energy Picks Shell Consortium for Hydrogen Storage Pilot. The US Department of Energy picked a consortium of companies led by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS) to carry out testing with the aim of gauging whether a large-scale hydrogen tank could be viable at import and export terminals. 

Turkey Seals New Gas Supply Deal with Azerbaijan. Turkey has signed a three-year gas supply contract with Azerbaijan that would see the delivery of 11 billion cubic meters until the end of 2024, coming 6 months after the expiry of the erstwhile Shah Deniz-1 deal.  Related: The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

Volvo Produces First Fossil-Free Vehicle. Chinese-owned truck maker AB Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) claimed it produced the world’s first fossil-free steel vehicle as it seeks to become climate-neutral by 2040, hoping for prototype production this year and small-scale series production by 2022. 

Chevron Joins Suriname Offshore Spree. US major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) signed a 30-year production-sharing contract for the Block 5 shallow-water license offshore Suriname, to the south of Block 58 operated by TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) that already saw four discoveries, that would see it assume operatorship with a 60% stake. 

Tesla Lands New Caledonian Nickel Supply Deal. US carmaker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) signed a multi-year deal with New Caledonian miner Prony Resources that would see some 42,000 metric tons of nickel supplied to cater for Tesla’s battery supply chain in Asia, the second metal supply contract that the US firm clinched recently. 

PEMEX Sticks to HQ Relocation. As Mexico’s authorities seek to decentralize policy planning and boost economic development, the state oil company PEMEX still wants to relocate its headquarters to Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, a long-time exploration hub. 

China Approves New Import Terminal for Sinopec. China is already the world’s largest LNG importer, and inflows there should increase further as Chinese authorities approved the construction of a 6.5mtpa capacity LNG terminal in Longkou, Shandong, to be operated by state oil company Sinopec (SHA:600028)

US Wants to Hold 7 New Wind Lease Sales by 2025. In a bid to reach the Biden Administration’s plan to reach 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the US Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland stated that the US would hold lease sales in the Gulf of Maine, New York Bight, Central Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and off the coasts of Carolinas, California, and Oregon in the upcoming four years. 

France Wants to Build Nuclear Plants in Poland. France’s EDF (NYSE:EDF) has submitted an offer to build 4-6 nuclear reactors in Poland, the only European country wanting to join the nuclear club, with its non-binding offer providing for 6.6-9.9 GW of capacity depending on Warsaw’s ambitions. 

EU Seeks to Ban Oil and Gas Exploration in the Arctic. The European Union is intent on banning oil, gas, and coal exploration in the Arctic, a region arguably most impacted by climate change as it has warmed three times as fast as the global average in the past 50 years, though none of its members have a sizeable footprint there.

Rio Tinto Cuts 2021 Iron Ore Forecast. The UK-headquartered mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) cut its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast to 320-325 million tons on the back of a tighter labor market in Australia and by project completion delays elsewhere, putting it on course to lose its spot as the world’s largest iron ore producer to Brazil’s Vale. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bull Run Continues As Traders See Tight Supply In 2022

Next Post

Inflation Fears Hit Fever Pitch As Gas Rally Continues
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand
Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand

Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com