Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.79 +0.14 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.50 +0.21 +0.26%
Natural Gas 14 mins 3.243 +0.045 +1.41%
Mars US 3 hours 73.00 -1.10 -1.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
Urals 20 hours 75.72 -0.16 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.99 -1.13 -1.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.71 -0.84 -1.13%
Natural Gas 14 mins 3.243 +0.045 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 77.45 -1.79 -2.26%
Murban 20 hours 80.07 -1.85 -2.26%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.97 -1.04 -1.39%
Basra Light 20 hours 77.91 -0.71 -0.90%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 78.05 -0.71 -0.90%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.99 -1.13 -1.39%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.99 -1.13 -1.39%
Girassol 20 hours 77.87 -0.98 -1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 19.75 -2.17 -9.90%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.75 -2.17 -3.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.85 -2.17 -3.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 40.25 -3.17 -7.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.25 -2.17 -3.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.50 -2.17 -4.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.75 -2.17 -5.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 20 hours 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.60 -1.10 -1.73%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.55 -1.10 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.55 -1.10 -1.63%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.10 -1.10 -1.66%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -2.25 -3.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.51 -2.03 -2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 9 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 15 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 1 hour WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 17 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 3 mins Who's Ready For The Next Contest?
  • 8 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 7 hours The end of "King Coal" in the Wales
  • 24 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 6 hours Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 8 hours Saudi-Kuwaiti Talks on Shared Oil Stall Over Chevron
  • 7 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 3 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 1 day COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 3 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 15 hours Poland signs 20-year deal on U.S. LNG supplies

Breaking News:

Iraq Transfers State Oil Firms Ownership To New National Oil Company

Alt Text

Top Oil Trader Still Sees Higher Prices In 2019

In contrast to some other…

Alt Text

U.S. And Europe Divided On The Future Of Oil

Oil majors in Europe and…

Alt Text

How A Carbon Tax Would Be Implemented

A rather simple solution to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 18, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT China Yuan

China’s stock market fell sharply on Thursday, dragged down by a range of concerns that should offer a warning to the broader global economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly 3 percent on Thursday, falling to its lowest point in nearly four years. The problems in China are dragging down markets across Asia, including in Japan and South Korea.

The Shanghai Composite is now down more than 25 percent since the start of the year, and is down more than 10 percent in the last three weeks alone. Viewed another way, the Chinese stock market has lost more than $3 trillion in the last six months.

(Click to enlarge)

Shanghai Composite Index, last 12 months

The troubling thing about the recent declines is that the factors driving the losses are multiple. The trade war with the United States, mountains of debt held by local governments within China, a broader slowdown in growth, a weakening yuan and high oil prices are all creating headwinds for the Chinese economy.

China’s central bank said that it still has plenty of tools that it could use defend against the trade war. Looser reserve requirements took effect a few days ago, a move the central bank made to inject money into the economy.

The IMF says that China’s GDP growth could slow from 6.6 percent this year to just 6.2 percent in 2019, although the risks are skewed to the downside because of the trade war. The Fund said that a worst-case scenario in which the U.S. slaps stiff tariffs on nearly all imports from China would shave off 1.6 percentage points from Chinese growth.

China won’t see any relief from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting in late September were released on Wednesday, and they reveal a determination on the part of the central bank to continue to tighten interest rates. Related: Large Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

The Trump administration offered a very modest bit of relief this past week when it decided to hold its fire in its latest report on foreign-exchange policies. The Treasury Department maintained that China was a source of “particular concern,” and that China’s “lack of currency transparency and the recent weakness in its currency” would continue to pose “major challenges in achieving a fairer and more balance trade,” but the department refrained from using the “currency manipulator” designation. The move was widely expected, but it also shows a bit of restraint from the Trump administration, deciding not to go all-out in its economic battle against China.

But that is belied by the trade war that Trump is waging against China, which could still escalate in the coming months to new levels. Tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10 percent to 25 percent at the beginning of 2019. Trump is also weighing tariffs on an additional $267 billion of Chinese goods.

The campaign is taking a toll. “Current indicators of Chinese economic activity are weakening,” the International Energy Agency said in its recent Oil Market Report. “China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell to a 16 month low of 50 in September: the output component pointed to slower growth, new orders remained unchanged and exports fell the most since early 2016.” Related: Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

The cracks in the Chinese economy are a headwind for the oil market. China’s gasoline demand was up 180,000 bpd year-on-year in China in August, but that came after a second quarter in which demand was lower than a year earlier. Car sales in July and August actually declined compared to the same period in 2017. The IEA laid out the numbers: “Total vehicle sales declined to 1.59 million in July, a 15.2% m-o-m decline and a 5.3% y-o-y decline. Vehicle sales reached 2.103 million units in August, down 3.8% y-o-y. Passenger car sales, in particular, dropped by 4.5%.”

For now, though, the impact on oil demand remains unclear. The IEA still thinks that total oil demand in China will rise by 525,000 bpd in 2018, a 4.2 percent increase compared to last year. That will slow, but not overly so, to 465,000 bpd in 2019.

In other words, as it currently stands, China still represents a major source of demand growth. China and India together account for 60 percent of total global oil demand growth. The cracks in the Chinese economy will translate into a deceleration in demand growth, but it will take a stronger slowdown to really put a major dent in consumption levels. The thing is, for China, and for the oil market, a more serious downturn cannot be ruled out.

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Top Oil Trader Still Sees Higher Prices In 2019

Next Post

Forget Lithium, This Is The Next Big Thing In Energy
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

 What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

 Disappearance Of Saudi Journalist Could Rock Oil Markets

Disappearance Of Saudi Journalist Could Rock Oil Markets

 The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com