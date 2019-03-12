Oil Markets See An Explosion Of Bullish News

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.15 +0.28 +0.49%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.87 +0.20 +0.30%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.795 +0.011 +0.40%
Mars US 3 hours 64.27 +0.48 +0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
Urals 21 hours 64.83 +0.71 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.48 +0.27 +0.40%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.69 +1.20 +2.05%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.795 +0.011 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 67.08 +0.35 +0.52%
Murban 21 hours 68.51 +0.39 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 59.90 +0.02 +0.03%
Basra Light 21 hours 69.06 -0.13 -0.19%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 65.94 +0.25 +0.38%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.48 +0.27 +0.40%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.48 +0.27 +0.40%
Girassol 21 hours 67.02 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 45.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 46.54 +1.32 +2.92%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 53.54 +0.72 +1.36%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 57.44 +0.72 +1.27%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.99 +0.72 +1.40%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.19 +0.62 +1.28%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.19 +0.62 +1.28%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.04 +0.37 +0.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 55.99 +1.62 +2.98%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.09 +0.52 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 53.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 47.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.73 -0.51 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 50.82 +0.08 +0.16%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 53.32 +0.08 +0.15%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.19 +1.02 +1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 12 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 16 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 6 mins this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 4 hours Big Plans: Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million E-Cars Over Next Decade
  • 13 hours 'All-or-nothing' U.S. Approach Toward North Korea Won't Work
  • 6 hours Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 13 hours WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 3 hours Go Green or Die
  • 2 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 6 hours Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 14 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 17 hours BP, Exxon to Help Alaska with LNG Project
  • 19 hours OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 9 mins Section 232 Uranium

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Alt Text

Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund To Dump All Its Oil & Gas Stocks

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will…

Alt Text

Vietnam’s Energy Dilemma Is About To Become A Crisis

Tensions between Beijing and Hanoi…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As Saudis Curb Exports

Oil prices rose on Monday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Markets See An Explosion Of Bullish News

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 12, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Bullish News

Oil prices jumped to two-week highs on Tuesday morning, rising on the back of severe outages in Venezuela and the ongoing production cuts from OPEC+.

A devastating electricity blackout swept over Venezuela late last week, crippling daily life for much of the country. PDVSA’s oil exports have been severely disrupted, and while data is scarce, output may have plunged by half to about 500,000 bpd, according to Energy Aspects. “Operations halted at main facilities, reducing output of main synthetic grades and blended Merey to almost zero,” Energy Aspects wrote in a note.

“There’s a vicious circle,” the International Energy Agency’s head Fatih Birol told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the IHS CERAWeek Conference in Houston. “Since the oil isn’t exported, there’s not revenue, since there’s not revenue you cannot invest in infrastructure.”

The big question is how long the outage will last. The U.S. State Department announced the withdrawal of its remaining embassy personnel in Caracas. That could reduce the potential for conflict, since any incursion on American personnel could be used as a pretext for an escalation, possibly even military intervention. However, the withdrawal cuts both ways. Removing American diplomats could get them out of harm’s way, clearing the way for bolder action. Worryingly, U.S. Secretary of State justified the withdrawal by saying that keeping them in Venezuela had become a “constraint” on U.S. policy.

The outages have global implications. Oil prices surged at the start of the week, with WTI jumping above $57 per barrel, and Brent above $67 per barrel.

Related: Oil Prices Rise As Saudis Curb Exports

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ cuts remain in place, and Saudi Arabia has suggested that it would maintain output well below its required levels. As part of the Vienna agreement in December, Saudi Arabia agreed to limit output to 10.3 million barrels per day (mb/d). However, as of March, Saudi officials said that they would only produce 9.8 mb/d. More recently, Saudi Arabia indicated it would maintain the 9.8 mb/d level through April, a sign that even as oil prices inch up, Riyadh would rather err on the side of doing too much rather than too little.

Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih also indicated that the OPEC production cuts could remain in place beyond June.

Combined, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia have provided a jolt to the market. “Oil prices are rising for the second day in a row…They are continuing to receive tailwind from yesterday’s announcement by Saudi Arabia that it will significantly restrict oil supply in April,” Commerzbank wrote in a note on Tuesday. “This shows Saudi Arabia’s resolve to keep the oil market balanced by keeping oil supply tight. Additional buoyancy has come from news that the massive power outage in Venezuela, that has been ongoing for five days now, is also hampering the country’s oil exports.”

On top of that, U.S. oil production actually fell slightly in December, an indication that the blistering growth rate could be “taking a breather after a six-month-long streak of all-time highs,” Barclays wrote in a report. The U.S. averaged 11.85 mb/d in December, down roughly 60,000 bpd from November levels. The decline came as a surprise after consecutive months of rapid growth.

It is too early to come to any conclusions, and one month’s worth of data does not indicate a trend, but the collapse of oil prices in November and December may have slowed the trajectory of the U.S. shale patch. Spending cuts and pressure from investors are forcing a lot of companies to curtail their ambitions.

Related: Are Semi-Solid State Batteries A Gamechanger?

To be sure, ost forecasts still call for another year of massive output growth. The EIA sees production jumping by another 1.4 mb/d. But other analysts said that the spending cuts could result in output undershooting those estimates. “Fundamentally I think supply estimates for the U.S will disappoint,” Ben Dell, managing partner at Kimmeridge, told CNBC.

“We expect production growth to remain relatively soft during H1 19 but pick up pace in the second half,” Barclays said.

In short, there are several factors working in a bullish direction, especially when compared to more pessimistic forecasts from a few months ago. Demand has held steady, defying dire forecasts for an imminent collapse due to a souring economy. The OPEC+ cuts, combined with unexpected outages, are tightening up the market. And while there is a great deal of uncertainty, U.S. shale could potentially slow down.

While inventories have yet to demonstrate a decline following the OPEC+ cuts, the market appears to be tightening up. Next up: Waivers on U.S. sanctions on Iran are a little more than two months away from expiration, which offers another land mine for global supply.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is A Crisis Looming For Canadian Oil?

Next Post

U.S. Supermajors Could Form A New Oil Cartel
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

 Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

 Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Saudis Follow Up On Deeper Oil Output Cuts Promise

Saudis Follow Up On Deeper Oil Output Cuts Promise

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com