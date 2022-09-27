Oil Majors Shut In Gulf Of Mexico Production As Hurricane Ian Advances

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.44 +0.73 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.01 +0.95 +1.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 +0.73 +0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 7.099 +0.196 +2.84%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.434 +0.050 +2.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.434 +0.050 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 hour Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Small Players Are Struggling To Survive In The Booming LNG Market

MIT Engineers Design New Low-Cost Battery For Energy Storage

MIT Engineers Design New Low-Cost Battery For Energy Storage

MIT engineers have created a…

Baltic Sea Countries Eye LNG, Offshore Wind Expansion

Baltic Sea Countries Eye LNG, Offshore Wind Expansion

In a move to wean…

Risks Are Rising For Asia Pacific’s $1.8 Trillion Renewable Revolution

Risks Are Rising For Asia Pacific’s $1.8 Trillion Renewable Revolution

While the clean energy potential…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Majors Shut In Gulf Of Mexico Production As Hurricane Ian Advances

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2022, 2:56 AM CDT
  • Chevron and BP have evacuated personnel and shut in production at some platforms as Hurricane Ian advances.
  • This is the first shut-in of U.S. offshore oil and gas output this Hurricane season.
  • The hurricane is not expected to hit refinery capacity but could lead to the shut-in of more production in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Join Our Community

Oil supermajors Chevron and BP have evacuated personnel and shut in production at some of their platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian advances to the west coast of Florida, in the first shut-in of U.S. offshore oil and gas output this hurricane season.  

U.S. supermajor Chevron said it had begun transporting all personnel from its Petronius and Blind Faith platforms and was shutting in the facilities. The two platforms have a combined output of around 105,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 90 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Production at the other Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico assets remains at normal levels, the company said.

“Both offshore and onshore, Chevron is following our storm plans and paying close attention to the forecast and track of Hurricane Ian,” Chevron said.

BP, for its part, said it had shut in production and evacuated all personnel from its 130,000-bpd Na Kika platform. The oil and gas major is also shutting in production and evacuating all essential personnel from the Thunder Horse platform, which has the capacity to pump 250,000 bpd of oil.

“Safety is our top priority and we will continue to monitor weather conditions closely to determine next steps,” BP said.

Shell told Reuters its output hadn’t been impacted, but it was closely monitoring storm Ian’s path.

Late on Monday, the National Weather Service said that “Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of this week.”

“Regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast/Panhandle of Florida by mid-week,” the NWS added.

Early on Tuesday, the NWS said that Hurricane Ian continues to intensify. Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of the west coast of Florida including Tampa Bay.

While the hurricane is not expected to hit refinery capacity along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, it could lead to the shut-in of more oil and gas production in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico later this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Risks Are Rising For Asia Pacific’s $1.8 Trillion Renewable Revolution
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming
Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com