Oil Major BP Resilient In Volatile Energy Market

Amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges and supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and OPEC+ decision to curtail global production levels, BP (LON: BP) stands at the forefront of changing global energy supply dynamics, benefiting from the persistent energy inflation that has become staple to most developed economies. With the UK’s Rishi Sunak's 'energy profits levy' also casts uncertainty over the North Sea oil and gas industry, the market now grapples with the implications of this aggressive move on BP's future prospects.

Supply disruptions out of Russia and OPEC have significantly impacted global oil markets, with Brent Crude surging to $120 a barrel following the EU's compromise deal to ban most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. For BP, this volatile energy landscape has brought both challenges and opportunities. The recent state interventions aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis further add complexity to BP's investment climate.

Despite Harbour Energy's likely exit from the index and Shell's concerns about North Sea investments, BP's CEO Bernard Looney acknowledges that short-term windfall taxes may not alter the company's investment plans. However, the proposed 'multi-year' energy profits levy raises questions about the feasibility of BP's North Sea exploration and development initiatives.

Beyond these immediate concerns, investors speculate on BP's potential to recoup losses from the ongoing exit of its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, as Shell's recent sale of Russian petrol stations to Lukoil stirs hope for similar moves. Yet, uncertainties loom as new Russian dividend regulations threaten the possibility of BP's stake being seized, creating further complexities in the company's strategic decision-making.

Despite these current challenges, BP's strategic positioning and resilience in the face of volatile markets warrant a closer examination.

Current consensus and market sentiment

BP PLC, the global oil and gas giant, has recently attracted attention for its financial performance amid fluctuating market conditions. The majority outlook on BP is mixed, with varying opinions among different analysts. JPMorgan and Berenberg have both reduced their price targets, while Jefferies reiterated its hold rating with a slightly lower target price.

Goldman Sachs and UBS analysts remain optimistic, maintaining their "Buy" ratings on the stock. The investment bank reduced its target price, but it still indicates a positive outlook for BP. UBS's target price remains unchanged, indicating confidence in the company's performance.

In summary, while there is a consensus on BP's positive outlook with an "outperform" rating onaverage, individual analysts' price targets and opinions continue to vary due to the fluid geopolitical situation pertaining to Russia’s redirection of its energy exports to Asia i.e. away from the West.

The average investment rating suggests a positive outlook, with analysts generally leaning towards an "outperform" recommendation. Global supply shortage risk remain highly probably when considering OPEC’s continuous effects to reduce production levels in reaction to the weaker global economic outlook for the second-half of 2023.

Technical Analysis