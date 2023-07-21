Asia Snapping Up U.S. Crude Oil In Near Record Amounts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.88 +1.23 +1.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.88 +1.24 +1.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +1.41 +1.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.711 -0.046 -1.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.800 +0.057 +2.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 76.45 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.800 +0.057 +2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.34 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.27 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.32 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 599 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.13 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.58 -1.05 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 52 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.40 +0.36 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.80 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.20 +0.36 +0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.15 +0.36 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.50 +0.36 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.86 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.31 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Vitol Urged UK Government To Boost Liquidity During Energy Crisis

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

WTI crude futures fell on…

Banking Giants Give Favorable Loan Terms To Lower-Emission Ships

Banking Giants Give Favorable Loan Terms To Lower-Emission Ships

Global ship finance is seeing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Asia Snapping Up U.S. Crude Oil In Near Record Amounts

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 21, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Asia has scheduled near-record volumes of U.S. crude oil to be shipped next month, according to trade sources who spoke to Reuters.

Between 1.5 million and 1.9 million bpd of U.S. crude—most of which is WTI Midland—will make their way to Asia in August, just shy of the 2.2 million bpd record loadings of Asia-bound crude oil that the U.S. saw in April.

WTI continues to be an attractive grade for Asia’s refiners, who see it as a bargain compared to the Middle East benchmark Dubai. The spread between the two grades stood at $5.40 per barrel as of Thursday. That’s down from $6.08 per barrel in June, but higher than the $3.93 Asian refiners saved in May.

The influx of U.S. crude oil to Asia also follows two increases in Saudi Arabia’s crude oil official selling prices (OSP).

“China requested less term supply from Saudi in recent months and is seizing crude from everywhere to fill in the supply gap,” a Singapore-based trader told Reuters. Consultancy Energy Aspects expects that the influx of U.S. crude oil into Asia will increase in the third quarter as well.

“We forecast U.S. exports to Asia will increase quarter-on-quarter in Q3 23, with China and even Japan purchasing Midland cargoes in size,” Energy Aspects told Reuters.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by around 700,000 barrels last week, partly on higher crude oil exports.

The news of Asia’s increase in U.S. crude oil purchases comes just a day after the U.S. Senate easily passed an amendment to the annual defense bill that would ban crude oil exports to China from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The amendment garnered widespread bipartisan support.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Set For First Weekly Gain In Four Weeks

Next Post

UAE Says OPEC+ Cuts Are Enough To Support The Oil Market

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com