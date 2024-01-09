Oil Jumps, but Another Downward Slide Seems Likely

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.55 +1.78 +2.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.85 +1.73 +2.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.21 +2.04 +2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.247 +0.267 +8.96%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.091 +0.063 +3.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.46 -1.32 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.46 -1.32 -1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 -3.34 -4.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.21 -0.73 -0.92%
Chart Mars US 67 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.091 +0.063 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.76 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.87 -3.39 -4.39%
Graph down Basra Light 770 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.73 -3.12 -3.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 -3.34 -4.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 -3.34 -4.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.94 -3.25 -4.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.21 -0.73 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 224 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.17 -3.04 -5.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.92 -3.04 -4.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 71.17 -3.04 -4.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.02 -3.04 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 57.27 -3.04 -5.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 57.27 -3.04 -5.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.02 -3.04 -4.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 59.77 -3.04 -4.84%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.52 -3.04 -5.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.46 -1.32 -1.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.25 -3.04 -4.32%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 61.00 -3.04 -4.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.55 -3.04 -4.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 67.25 -3.00 -4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.25 -3.00 -4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.25 -3.00 -4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

China's Shale Exploration Yields Promising Results

New Tech Transforms Greenhouse Gases into Industrial Resources

New Tech Transforms Greenhouse Gases into Industrial Resources

Researchers have developed a novel…

2023 May Have Been the U.S. Oil Industry’s Best Year Yet

2023 May Have Been the U.S. Oil Industry’s Best Year Yet

The U.S. oil industry had…

BYD's Record-Breaking Quarter Challenges Tesla’s EV Dominance

BYD's Record-Breaking Quarter Challenges Tesla’s EV Dominance

In a significant development in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps, but Another Downward Slide Seems Likely

By Tom Kool - Jan 09, 2024, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Offshore

WTI crude gained more than 2% on Tuesday morning, erasing some of Monday's losses, but increasingly negative sentiment in oil remains a prime risk.

Start to 2024 Oil Trading Looks Increasingly Bearish

- Hedge funds and other money managers are increasingly bearish on the oil markets’ outlook, adding a combined 61,000 short positions in Brent and WTI crude in the week to January 2.

- This marks the largest week-on-week increase in short positions since March and the second largest since mid-2017, brushing aside ongoing Red Sea shipping woes or Libyan supply disruptions.

- Whilst the markets were abuzz on Saudi Arabia’s pricing cuts, the rebalancing of commodity indexes from Goldman Sachs or Bloomberg in 2024 might have had an ever bigger impact. 

- The BCOM target index for WTI decreased from 7.77% to 7.36%, prompting Citigroup to assess the impact of funds exiting WTI length at around $2 billion, the equivalent of 27,000 long positions.

Market Movers

- UK-based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) signed a 20-year LNG supply deal with Ksi Lisims LNG, a consortium of Canadian gas producers, for 2 million metric tonnes a year starting from 2030.

- US refining major Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is actively discussing the sale of some of its non-core assets for $3 billion, under pressure from activist investors Elliott Investment Management. 

- South Korea’s leading EV battery maker LG Energy Solution (KRX:373220) posted Q4 results that were almost half of the expected $460 million, including a $191 million tax credit from the US government. 

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

The combined effect of hedge funds’ massive selling and Saudi Arabia cutting its February formula prices for all continents created a perfect storm for oil prices, sending WTI below $70 per barrel in intraday trading again. Both Brent and WTI have recovered since as Libya called force majeure on Sharara operations and the US dollar halted its upward surge, however weakening sentiment might prompt another downward slide this week.

Saudi Arabia Price Cut Stokes Demand Fears. Saudi Aramco slashed its February-loading prices for Asian customers by $2 per barrel, bringing the price of Arab Light to the lowest level since November 2021 at $1.50 per barrel over Oman/Dubai, prompting concerns that Asian demand feels weak.

Nigeria’s Megarefinery to Start Test Runs This Week. According to Nigerian sources, Nigeria’s  650,000 b/d Dangote refinery could begin test runs as early as this week after receiving six crude cargoes from the country’s offshore fields, aiming to reach full capacity refining by year-end.

US Supreme Court Dismisses Case of Oil Majors. The US Supreme Court declined to hear the case of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute, deciding that lawsuits over the oil industry’s “deceptive” actions vis-à-vis climate science should be heard in state courts.

Copper Contango The Steepest Since 1992. As the metal markets expect copper demand to perk up later this year but LME inventories remain ample at 161,725 metric tonnes, contango in the LME copper contract, the discount of cash futures to the 3-month contract, has widened to a 31-year maximum of $107/mt. Related: U.S. Defense Official Visits Guyana Over Threat To Oil-Rich Essequibo

Chesapeake Set to Seal Next Major M&A Deal. Following last month’s Occidental-CrownRock deal, the merger of US natural gas producers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is reportedly entering its final phase to create a $17 billion shale gas champion.

Iran Wants Higher Prices from Chinese Refiners. Iran’s oil exporters are withholding shipments to China as they demand narrower discounts, with recent offers heard around $5 per barrel below Brent on a delivered basis, squeezing the supply options of Chinese “teapot” refiners.

Libya Calls Force Majeure on Shut Field. Libya’s National Oil Corporation declared a force majeure at its 300,000 b/d Sharara oilfield as ongoing protests made it impossible to carry on with normal operations, also suspending crude deliveries to Libya’s largest eastern port of Zawia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaking Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Remains Shut. The million-gallon oil spill from the Main Pass Oil Gathering pipeline in November remains a mystery as investigators still failed to discover the subsea source of leakage, keeping some 61,000 b/d of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico shut.

Venezuela Unable to Lift Production Soon. Venezuela’s Oil Ministry reported that oil production in the country rose slightly to 802,000 b/d in December, underperforming the 1 million b/d year-end target set by President Maduro as output remains lower than in the summer months, despite the lifting of sanctions.

ADNOC Eyes Turkmenistan’s Gas Bounty. ADNOC, the national oil company of the UAE, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkmenistan to cooperate in the development of the supergiant 265 TCf Galkynysh gas field, boosting the odds of the field 3rd phase coming together. 

Cold Snap Sends Gulf Freight Skyrocketing. The arrival of a polar front bringing strong waves and high waves to Texas has debilitated ship-to-ship operations in the US Gulf Coast, halting most of lightering until at least Wednesday, sending regional Aframax and Suezmax rates to 2-month highs.

Namibia’s Production Outlook Turns Brighter. Boasting the multi-billion-barrel discoveries of Venus and Graff in 2021-2022, Namibia’s portfolio shines even brighter as Portugal’s Galp Energia (ELI:GALP) reported indications of hydrocarbons at its Mopane-1 exploration well to the northeast of Venus.

Japanese Firms Ramp Up Investment in US LNG. One of Japan’s largest utility companies Kyushu Electric Power (TYO:9508) is reportedly considering investing in Energy Transfer’s (NYSE:ET) Lake Charles LNG project and sign a 20-year LNG supply deal, locking in 1.5-1.6 million tonnes per year.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com